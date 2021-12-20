“Black urine disease”: what is already known about the condition in Brazil? – 12/19/2021

Despite being reported since 1924 in communities in the Baltic Sea region, Haff’s disease, also known as “black urine disease”, still intrigues researchers today about the causative agent. The most cited association — but still in studies — is contamination via the ingestion of fish and shellfish.

“Up to the present date, there is no consensus”, explains Marcos Mota, a researcher in Public Health at the Environment section of Instituto Evandro Chagas. “Several laboratory studies related to viruses, bacteria and parasites do not confirm the picture of Haff’s disease. There is a line of research being developed in the sense of attributing a toxin as the main contamination agent”, he details.

The characteristic symptoms resemble another condition: rhabdomyolysis, or damage to skeletal muscle cells. In both cases, patients may experience sudden stiffness and muscle pain, in addition to dark urine.

However, there are no reports of rhabdomyolysis linked to eating fish—which raises even more questions about Haff’s disease. There is also no specific treatment, and intravenous hydration is the most applied measure to prevent the impairment of renal function.

In Brazil, data from the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health indicate 74 cases of the disease, concentrated in the states: Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Amazonas, Pará, Pernambuco, Amapá and São Paulo. This year, until November, four deaths were registered.

Learn more about Haff’s disease, according to information from Mota:

Haff’s Disease is associated with ingestion of fish and shellfish. But can you imagine what the real causes might be?

Haff’s disease is considered unusual and in need of notification. It has been described since 1924 in communities in the Baltic Sea region, and the association between fish and shellfish intake by patients has since been suggested. Currently, several study initiatives are being conducted to clarify the causative agent. To date there is no consensus. Several laboratory studies related to viruses, bacteria and parasites do not confirm the picture of Haff’s disease. There is a line of research being developed in order to attribute to a toxin as the main contamination agent.

Are there any risk factors for developing the condition?

There is a need for epidemiological studies to establish these risk factors. The disease seems to obey periods or seasonality and some territories where there are populations in close contact with rivers and seas, such as fishermen and riverside communities. Haff’s disease appears to worsen in patients with comorbidities related to the kidney – a fact that can lead to death. The patient’s evolution will depend on their comorbidities and diagnosis, in addition to the early implementation of intravenous hydration. Currently, in the state of Pará, we have 25 suspected cases and only one death.

What are the most common symptoms recorded? Do they change according to the patient’s profile?

The main symptoms are related to the skeletal muscular system, through the occurrence of myalgia [dor muscular] generalized, which is characterized by pain from mild to high intensity, accompanied by muscle weakness. Pain, in some patients, is located in the back of the neck. In others, in the upper and lower limbs. I have a patient who only evolved with the occurrence of cramps in the abdomen and chest region. Fever is not present and apparently does not show signs of toxemia [intoxicação pelo acúmulo de toxinas no sangue] or infections.

Some patients report nausea, vomiting, headache [dor de cabeça] and general malaise. Others cite shortness of breath, probably due to the impairment of the auxiliary breathing muscles. This entire clinical picture is quite acute, with an evolution of approximately six to 12 hours, occurs after ingestion of fish and the occurrence of dark urine. He recalls a situation already well described in medicine, which is that of rhabdomyolysis, whose cause is known as muscle exhaustion, restriction of movement, use of some medications and even chronic comorbidities. However, never reported with fish ingestion.

Despite the unknown causative agent, what treatments are being used?

To date, there is no specific treatment, only early intravenous hydration, as long as there is suspicion of Haff’s disease, and monitoring of the patient’s vital signs. There is no indication for the use of antibiotics or anti-inflammatory drugs.

Does the disease leave sequelae?

There is a need for early intravenous hydration to avoid impairment of renal function, which can occur due to acute renal failure.