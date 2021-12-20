BMW faces millionaire lawsuit over cup holders

A class action lawsuit filed this week in US District Court in Orange County alleges that BMW X7 coasters cannot, say, get wet. In the process of US$ 5 million (which would be more than R$ 28 million converted today, 12/18) the plaintiffs point out that, possibly, other vehicles of the automaker contain the same design flaw.

The long complaint can be summed up in the following statement: the cup holders are defective and not properly designed to hold cups filled with liquid. In other words, exactly what coasters are supposed to do.

When liquid is spilled into the cup holder, the SRS control module (airbag) wires, which are directly under the accessory, become wet and damaged, causing problems with the airbags. As a result, safety devices can trip inadvertently, the complaint says.

The plaintiffs believe that there are thousands of vehicles with the same design flaw. “The way it is organized, cars are subject to malfunction when there is a leak in the cup holder or condensation in the cup,” added one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against BMW.

BMW has been “discussing” the problem for thirty years

There is no report of anyone being hurt by the defect, although the process points to several stories, posted online, of small cup holder spills that resulted in repair bills of US$2,000 (something over R$11,000) . Detail: with BMW refusing to cover the costs, even with the car being under warranty.

Interestingly, in a 2011 interview, Ludwig Willisch, then CEO of BMW North America, reported: “cup holders have been a big problem for the company”, a debate that, at the time, was already twenty years old at the automaker , according to the former CEO. “At one point, engineers didn’t believe this was a problem,” concluded Willisch. Apparently, ten years after the interview, some believe engineers still don’t believe it’s a problem.

