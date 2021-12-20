Bolsonarism feeds possible Lula-Alckmin plate; read analysis – Policy

THE Lula-Alckmin alliance it seemed at first glance to be another trial balloon in the midst of a season of election speculation. It is true that at times the idea of ​​a union between PT and toucans seemed to be the ideal dream of party moderation under the inspiration of the now battered Chilean concertation or the German political system, built to produce coalitions between rival party forces.

The radicalization of the political elite in the country seemed to have buried a more productive dialogue between actors who organized the party system after the 1988 Constitution. Time, however, seems to feed the composition between former rivals. The public meeting between Lula and Alckmin serves as a starting point for “making politics”, testing the discourse and power of mobilization of a ticket that, at the limit, increases the probability of the PT’s victory in the first round. The eventual confirmation of the agreement shows how the parties build their electoral strategies, based on their position in relation to the federal government. Pocketnarism is the ultimate lender of the legitimacy of this agreement, relativizing the reading of electoral opportunism.

From the PT perspective, the potential partnership between Lula and Alckmin seems to meet the interests of the party in 2022. The ex-governor’s departure from the dispute for the government of São Paulo facilitates the PT’s entry into the largest electoral college, increasing the chances of a more robust bench in the next legislature. The agreement with Alckmin not only removes a rival, but can serve as a tool for the rejection of the legend, in one of the cradles of the anti-PT wave fueled by Lava Jato.

The main prize in PT is the presidential race. Alckmin will be able to act as an interlocutor with political and social groups more distant from the party, contributing to the electoral balance that brought the PT to power; balance in the Southeast region and broad advantage in the Northeast. The bridge with Alckmin also serves as a portrait of a pragmatic Lula, softening the perception among the economic elite of a revanchist Lula. If in 2002 the slate between Lula and José Alencar symbolized the union between capital and work, in the current version, the bridge with the center-right seeks to approach conservatism with investment in the largest electoral college in the country.

Pocketnarism (with a non-negligible contribution from the governor João Doria) indirectly fueled the bridge between rivals. The high rejection of the government and the institutional conflict agenda and little appreciation for plurality offer a basis for legitimacy, alleviating the reputational cost of the meeting.

The weight of Lulismo in the political game is also expressed in the possible composition of the broad front. The first public meetings basically brought together non-Petista opponents of the Pocketbook. The “Dinner for Democracy” must have PT in command of electoral chess.

* Rafael Cortez – Doctor in Political Science, professor at IPD and partner at Tendências Consultoria