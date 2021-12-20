Bolsonaro offers solidarity to Luciano Hang after “beer” at the end of the game

posted on 12/19/2021 4:00 PM / updated on 12/19/2021 4:04 PM



President Jair Bolsonaro offered solidarity to Luciano Hang this Sunday (12/19) after he was hit by a glass of beer in the face on the 16th. The businessman watched the Brazil Cup decision at Arena da Baixada between Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG. The owner of the Havan stores, who sponsors the team from Paraná, waved to the fans of the house when he was hit by a beer. The fan ended up being fired from the law firm he worked for after the incident.

The Chief Executive posted a photo where he appears dressed in an Athletico-PR t-shirt and congratulated the team for the achievement. “Solidarity to Luciano Hang. Congratulations to the Minas Gerais champion and the vice-president of Paraná”, he wrote in the caption.

Earlier, in a conversation with a journalist and supporters in Praia Grande, São Paulo, where he took a break, Bolsonaro said that he wore the garment as a tribute to his friend.

“Athletic’s shirt is a tribute to Luciano Hang who was attacked by a… a guy they called a fan who attacked him with a glass of drink. Then Luciano made a long video of about 30 minutes. I watched it. a class in civics. He is a fan of Athlético Paranaense. Congratulations to Atlético Mineiro for the Copa do Brasil. And to say more, Atlético Paranaense took Flamengo out of the Copa do Brasil,” he added.

Iphan

The president confirmed on the 15th that he had dismissed employees of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) after the autarchy had banned the construction of a work by Havan, a company owned by the pocket scientist Luciano Hang.

“I called the minister of ministry (responsible for IPHAN), and asked ‘which train is this?’ Because I’m not as smart as my ministers. ‘What is Iphan, with PH?’ They explained it to me, I learned about it, I ‘riped’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy there, Iphan doesn’t give us any more headaches”, added Bolsonaro, who is applauded by those present at the event.

The president had already talked about interfering with the autarchy during the ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020, later released by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On the occasion, the president claimed to have received Hang’s complaint regarding the embargo on a project in Rio Grande do Sul.

Yesterday, the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro accepted the request of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the municipal secretary of Government and Public Integrity of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Calero, and ordered the removal of the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra as a result of the president’s speech.