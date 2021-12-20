Bolsonaro rides a speedboat, participates in worship and goes to a pizzeria – Politics

Last year, Bolsonaro also chose the coast of So Paulo to spend the end of the year (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated, on the night of this Saturday (12/18), in an evangelical service in Guaruj, where he spends the recess.

In a speech, the Chief Executive commemorated the inauguration of his nominee to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Andr Mendona and said that the former AGU is “not a perfect man”, but that he will bring renewal and representation.

“We managed to send an evangelical pastor to the Federal Supreme Court. A man who is not perfect, but who, with all certainty, due to the renovation that is carried out in all institutions, will make us represent in that House, where 11 people are part of a Power”, he pointed out.

“Through the renewal, other powers are going, increasingly adapting to the side of the Constitution and always in defense of our freedom, the greatest good of a man and a woman”, he defended.

Afterwards, the Chief Executive went to a pizzeria, where he greeted supporters, was applauded and cheered to the sound of “myth” by the local customers. The image of the moment was posted on a social network of an advisor to the president.

Just yesterday, Bolsonaro took a boat ride, followed by a fishing trip with the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimares.

The Chief Executive arrived on the 17th in Guaruj, on the coast of So Paulo. According to tradition, the Chief Executive will stay at the Forte dos Andradas military installation and it is expected that he will return to Brasilia on the 23rd to spend Christmas with the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and family. Afterwards, he must travel to So Francisco do Sul (SC), where he will spend the end of the year.

In October, the president was also at Forte dos Andradas. At the time, asked about the more than 600,000 deaths in the country by covid-19, the head of the Executive replied that he would not have gone to the scene to “get bored”. He spent the holiday with his children, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) and Laura.

Last year, Bolsonaro also chose the coast of So Paulo to spend the end of the year.