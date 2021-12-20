Bolsonaro says he wants vice president to ‘help’ him if he is re-elected – Politics

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Sunday, 19, that the general Hamilton Mourao he may “even” be his vice-president again on the ticket he will compose for 2022, but he will choose a name that “helps him”, since, according to him, “it is not easy to be in the Presidency, often alone”. The declaration was made in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, the region where the agent spends this weekend.

Bolsonaro and Mourão have shown disharmony since the 2018 presidential campaign, but the tension between them increased during the government. The head of the Planalto has already denied the deputy’s requests — for example, leaving him out of official delegations — and both have publicly criticized each other. In July of this year, the president said that Mourão “disturbs a little”, but that he has to put up with it.

“People pat themselves on the back when they have a positive measure. When there’s a salty one, no one wants to be by your side,” said the president this Sunday. In an article published today in Estadão, Mourão defended the end of “us against them” and argued that what is important for 2022 “is a project for a country that includes all Brazilians, and not a project of power”.

During the interview in Praia Grande, the Chief Executive heard a “Lula 2022”. Soon after, supporters of the chief executive booed the person responsible for the protest and shouted “in jail” in response.

Bolsonaro also said he will avoid “opportunists” — people who, he says, pretend to support him “since a little child” aiming for electoral platform — by sewing agreements for state governments next year. (PL), but few will enter”, he said. The affiliation of the president to the legend of Valdemar Costa Neto he took in his wake some of his faithful followers, like his son and senator Flavio Bolsonaro and the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni.

Bolsonaro confirmed that he will support the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, for the government of São Paulo; for Santa Catarina, the chosen one will be senator Jorginho Mello, from PL; and for Goiás, the federal deputy Major Vitor Hugo (PSL). The president also stated that he will exert “a lot” of influence on the candidates for the Senate.

Anvisa

The president again criticized the decision by Anvisa that authorized the application of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. The matter stirred up the government last week. On Thursday, 16, the Ministry of Health declared that it will analyze the agency’s decision before accepting it.

“Vaccine in children, only with parental permission. Whether any mayor or dictator governor wants to impose is another story,” said the president.

Bolsonaro revealed that he had called Minister Marcelo Queiroga, from Health, to give guidelines on the matter. “Obviously, he is the one who hits the hammer for being the team’s doctor,” stated the head of the Planalto, implying that he and the minister of Ministry are in agreement in this regard.

Last Thursday, Bolsonaro intimidated the agency’s technicians and threatened to divulge the names of those who favored the approval. In response, the president of Anvisa stated that the information is already available on the government’s transparency portals. Today, the president said in a tone of irony that “whoever does a ‘criminal’ act has to present himself to win a medal.”