Bolsonaro wants parental consent and medical prescription to release childhood vaccination against covid – Health

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized the approval of the Anvisa to the childhood vaccination Against the covid during a tour of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, this Sunday afternoon, 19. In a conversation with supporters and accompanied by Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal, he said that the immunization of children is “very serious” and argued that there should be parental authorization and medical prescription to apply the vaccine in the pediatric population.

“It’s the father who decides, if it’s up to me, and with a prescription as well. It’s up to you, not the governor,” he said. “Children are a very serious thing. The possible future adverse effects are unknown.”

Bolsonaro also said that he would have talked to the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, About the subject. “I called Queiroga at 4 am, gave him a directive. Obviously he hits the hammer because he’s the team doctor. Vaccine for children first only authorized by the father. If any mayor, governor, dictator wants to impose it is another story. But, from the federal government, you have to have permission from the parents, you have to have a medical prescription”, he commented, stating that the folder “will announce this in the next few days”.

Then Bolsonaro returned to attack Anvisa, claiming that it is “unbelievable” what the agency did. “The control of pharmacovigilance is the Health that will see this, it has to be exercised by Anvisa. There is a note of 4 or 5 days from Anvisa, where there are 15 items, and we are not disclosing. I’m not making a value judgment, just talking what Anvisa is doing.”

Vaccination against covid in children and adolescents aged 5 to 11 years was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) last Thursday and, on the same day, received attacks from the president during his weekly live. Despite recognizing this Sunday that “the control of pharmacovigilance has to be exercised by Anvisa”, Bolsonaro threatened during his broadcast to disclose “unofficially” the names of the servers and directors responsible for the guarantee.

Bolsonaro’s speech was received with repudiation by Anvisa, which, in a statement, reinforced that “their work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures”. This Sunday, the CEO of the agency, Antonio Barra Torres, published a new document co-signed by the autarchy’s directors, in which it reports an increase in physical threats against the agency’s employees since the president’s intimidation.

On Saturday, Queiroga said that Health would manifest itself on childhood vaccination only on January 5, since an analysis of the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI) About the subject. A document obtained by the Estadão report, however, points out that the group had already met on the eve of the minister’s speech and unanimously approved Anvisa’s decision.

In the note, CTAI specialists also stated that “the benefits are much greater than the risks” in the case of childhood vaccination, a “central pillar for evaluating any vaccine incorporated by the various vaccination programs, whether in Brazil or in the world”. The group also highlighted the increased risks for the pediatric population facing the arrival of Ômicron variant in the country, stating that “it is timely and urgent for us to expand the benefit of vaccination to this age group”.