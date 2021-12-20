Boric is Chile’s youngest elected president

posted on 12/20/2021 06:00



(credit: AFP)

A former student leader and youngest politician to run for president, Gabriel Boric, 35, from the left-wing Frente Amplio, is Chile’s new president. With a wide advantage since the beginning of the opening of the polls, Boric won almost 56% of the votes, 10 percentage points more than his opponent, the ultra-rightist José Antônio Kast. He arrives at La Moneda Palace with the task of stabilizing the economy in a scenario of galloping inflation, restructuring the almost bankrupt social security system and combating social inequalities, amplified by the covid-19 pandemic.

Another challenge is to unify the country, a theme that he explored in his victory speech, just before 10 pm. Boric thanked each presidential candidate by name. Quoting the opponent defeated in the second round, he said that “we had differences, but we will know how to build bridges with them, so that our compatriots can live better”. Repeating what he had said hours earlier to President Sebástian Piñera, the former student leader said: “I will be president of all Chileans and Chileans.”

The leftist, who currently occupies a seat in the Chamber, also highlighted his commitment to respect for democracy, human rights and justice. “May we never again have a president who goes to war against his people,” he said, referring to former dictator Augusto Pinochet. Boric repeated what he had been promising throughout the campaign: growth and fair distribution of wealth, closing the gap between rich and poor, strengthening education and public health, recognizing the rights of original peoples and creating a system that values ​​the work of the woman, among others.

With a speech against the neoliberal economy inherited from Pinochet and focused on defending social rights, Boric reached the second round 2.35 percentage points behind Kast, 55 years old. This is the first time such a turnaround in Chile’s electoral history has taken place.

Stage of constant demonstrations since 2019, the streets of Santiago were taken over by Boric voters. In the capital and in other cities, they began to celebrate the victory with half of the ballots still counted, bearing the country’s flags, the Communist Party and sexual diversity.

Very emotional in his speech to admit defeat, Kast said that Chile has “great challenges” ahead. Although he suggested two weeks ago, in a TV interview, that elections could be defined in court if the difference in votes was narrow – which did not happen -, the rightist adopted another tone when thanking his voters. He said it was time for everyone to work together for the country, despite political differences. “Gabriel Boric deserves all our respect. We hope he makes a very good government.”

Conciliation

President Sebastián Piñera also adopted the conciliatory speech. At La Moneda Palace, he said that “Gabriel Boric will be the president of all Chileans and all Chileans; of all who voted and also of all who did not vote.” Highlighting the strength of the democratic process, Piñera stated that, with more than 8 million voters, this was one of the elections with the highest participation in the country’s history, where voting is optional. In a private conversation with Boric, over the phone, he reinforced to his successor that “everyone expects a lot from you”.

On twitter, several world leaders congratulated Gabriel Boric. “I am happy for yet another victory of a democratic and progressive candidate in our Latin America, for the construction of a better future for all”, wrote Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, also spoke on the social network. “We must commit to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood that unite our countries to work together with the region to end inequality in Latin America.” Vice President Cristina Kirchner, in turn, said that “the people always come back and find ways to do it. It can be a party, a leader today and another tomorrow, but the people always come back.”

discreet dating

Reserved and discreet, Irina Karamanos, the president-elect’s girlfriend, keeps her Instagram account private and is embarrassed when asked about Boric. The feminist activist, however, started to appear more in the second round, in an attempt to seduce voters who demand an accompanied candidate, say political analysts. The couple have been together for two and a half years One question is whether she will assume the role of first lady. Irina even said that she would renounce him. Yesterday, however, the president-elect only took the stage to speak when his girlfriend accompanied him.

multiple challenges

The new government will take charge of Chile in March of next year and will face a series of challenges, in addition to the economy and political polarization: the implementation of the rules of the new Chilean Constitution, which began to be drafted this year and may enter into effective in 2022. The Magna Carta will condition the term of the next president, who will begin to govern with the current norms and will undergo a real transition in the country. The text could even make the government provisional or change its form, going from the current presidential regime to a semi-presidential one, for example.

The Constitutional Convention that drafts the new Constitution has a progressive majority. “The Convention is clearly more to the left than Boric,” says Kenneth Bunker, political analyst and founder of the website TresQuintos. “It’s very similar to Boric’s show in the first round, but his new show, presented for the second round and crafted to show restraint, has placed him more at the center than the Convention.”

With an eye on winning over voters in the center, Boric had been seeking moderation since the end of the first round. “Boric adopted part of Kast’s discourse on ‘social order’ and had to change the concept of ‘refoundation’, with which he worked, to that of ‘reform’, with a more social-democratic orientation,” said the sociologist at the Center by Estudios Publicos Aldo Mascareña.

Moderation can help achieve governability and unite the country. Boric will not have enough support to secure a simple majority in the Chamber of Deputies. The Aprovo Dignity alliance, for which he was elected, reached only 37 seats, well below the 55 deputies needed to guarantee a simple majority. The Fuerza Social Cristiana bloc, which supported Kast’s candidacy, won 15 seats, and could only govern if it built alliances with Chile Podemos Más, owner of 53 seats.

Inflation will be another big problem. The country has been under pressure for months and household budgets are starting to be hit. Chile’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% in November, accumulating 6.3% this year and 6.7% in 12 months, the highest level since December 2008.

Last week, the Central Bank accelerated the withdrawal of monetary stimulus and raised the base interest rate by 125 points, the highest index since 2014, to try to contain inflation. The forecast, informed the Central Bank, is that the economy will grow between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2022 and 1.0% in 2023.