Borussia president confirms Real’s interest in Haaland: ‘He can leave or stay’

Erling Haaland is one of the most coveted names in the European market. One of the great jewels of Borussia Dortmund and in a big phase for the German club, the Norwegian tops Real Madrid’s wish list.

In an interview with the German newspaper ‘Bild’, the president of Borussia, Hans-Joachim Watzke, confirmed that the meringues are very interested in taking Haaland to the Santiago Bernabéu, but lost sight of the direction of the negotiations.

Everyone is talking about Erling Haaland. The only certainty I have is that Real Madrid are very interested in him. It could also nominate another 25 interested clubs. He can leave, but he can also stay.”

With a contract until 2024, Haaland continues to increase his numbers with the Dortmund shirt. So far the striker has scored 19 goals for the German team and given four assists in 16 matches played this season.

Despite Real Madrid’s strong interest in the player, Watzke believes that the best place for the athlete is in Germany and revealed that he is still talking to Haaland’s manager, Mino Raiola.

“A few days ago I had a good conversation with Mino Raiola (player’s agent). It was a friendly call. We will definitely have another conversation in the next few weeks. Our focus is on Haaland’s development. Personally, I think it will do him good to stay longer. some time in the Bundesliga. Raiola is a shrewd businessman and he knows what he does,” he explained.