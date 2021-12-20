‘Botafogo will be next’: what alvinegros can expect from SAF after Cruzeiro is sold to Ronaldo

The sale of Cruzeiro to the idol and former player Ronaldo Fenômeno, announced last Saturday, inaugurated a new era in Brazilian football. Simultaneously moving to clubs like Botafogo and América-MG to change its football to the Football Anonymous Society (SAF) model, the Minas Gerais club was the pioneer in finding an investor willing to take over the operations — and enter in solidarity with the debts. Now, the fans of Alvinegro Carioca, excited by an executive statement from XP Investimentos, count the hours to know when it will be their turn.

“The Cruise is just the first. Many other similar negotiations involving Brazilian clubs are to come. Botafogo will be next, also advised by our Investment Banking”, said José Berenguer, CEO of XP, the bank that has been brokering the sale of SAF alvinegra shares.

As with Cruzeiro, the institution does not make public comments about those interested in the acquisition process. But the cariocas are in a slightly more advanced situation than the club from Minas Gerais until last Thursday. Botafogo has already approved, at a general meeting, the possibility of selling up to 100% of its shares.

Last Friday, the miners expanded the scope of shares for sale from 49% to 90%, a curve towards the majority slices preferred by the market, according to a representative of XP itself.

However, the amount of R$ 400 million disclosed as involved in the negotiation of the celestial club, in investments to be made by Ronaldo, cannot be used as a basis for further negotiations, says Eduardo Carlezzo, a lawyer specializing in sports law:

— Each club has a certain amount of debt, an infrastructure, a fan base and an ability to generate revenue. This weighs on the assessment of the value of the SAF and how much the investor is willing to put in the transaction.

Consultant at Itaú BBA, Cesar Grafietti explains that the amount cannot even be used as a kind of pricing for the club.

“We have to be careful. Ronaldo did not pay R$400 million for Cruzeiro. In practice, he received the club for free and will invest R$ 400 million in its assets to recover it. And still deal with a debt of BRL 1 billion or something close to that.

high debts

Dealing with the collections will be a challenge for investors who take over Botafogo, which already has debts in excess of one billion.

The club adhered to the Centralized Execution Regime (RCE), a mechanism provided by the club-company law that allows for a reorganization of the order and payment in installments of part of the debts. In the case of alvinegro’s request, more than R$170 million in civil and administrative debt.

— The new owners need to get the operation up and running, so the first thing to do is to put out fires, like delays and debts that jeopardize it, like those that result in FIFA sanctions. It is the natural path in any process of acquisition of companies in difficulties — explains Grafietti, noting that the order of payments can even result in inquiries from creditors.

Vasco, with a debt of around R$831 million, also adhered to the RCE, but remains far from the definition of setting up a SAF. At the end of November, President Jorge Salgado sent a letter to the Deliberative and Benevolent Councils with a request and justification for starting the process of opening the company, without specifying percentages available to “new shareholders”. The process still needs a statutory change and a vote among the partners to move forward.

In addition to Botafogo and Cruzeiro, other clubs are advancing on the topic. They have already approved the constitution of SAF América-MG and Cuiabá, which has been a club-company since its foundation. Atlético-GO is another that follows with advanced internal procedures for the conversion. Involved in the Goiás project, Carlezzo is optimistic about the negotiation of Cruzeiro:

— All of this is, little by little, reaching the ears of international investors and I believe that with this, Brazil is effectively entering the radar.