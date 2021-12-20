Bovespa down more than 2% due to concerns about Ômicron variant | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, operates in sharp fall this Monday (20), amid the global fall of risky assets due to fears with the Ômicron variant of Covid-19.

At 2:23 pm, the stock market dropped 2.26%, to 104,773 points.

The rise in global infections by the variant caused concerns in financial markets, as several European countries and the United Kingdom are considering the possibility of restrictions during Christmas.

In Brazil, there is an expectation of voting on the final report on the 2022 Budget in the Mixed Budget Committee. See more quotes.

The rise in global Ômicron infections caused concerns in financial markets in the opening week before Christmas, as several European countries and the UK assess the possibility of restrictions during the holiday. In the Netherlands, for example, measures have already been imposed to prevent the health system from being overloaded.

Furthermore, the prospect of lower-than-expected economic growth in the United States weighs on market confidence, after US President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion domestic investment package suffered a setback.

Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat considered key to passing the text, said on Sunday he would not support the bill. Still, the agenda is expected to be voted on early next year, according to US Senate Majority Leader ChuckSchumer.

In Brazil, the 2022 Budget final report is expected to be voted on by the Mixed Budget Committee, while investors remain attentive to news on the fiscal front.