Brazil has 1.4 thousand new cases of covid-19 and 49 deaths







Brazil has more than 617,000 dead as a result of covid-19 Photo: Tatyana Makeyeva

The Ministry of Health announced that Brazil had over 1,419 cases of covid-19, with 49 dead, according to data compiled until the end of this Sunday afternoon.

With this, the country accumulates 22.2 million confirmed cases and 617.8 thousand fatal victims of the disease. The number of recovered is 21.5 million and the number of patients in follow-up is 113,600.

The ministry also reported that there are 2,700 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) under investigation.

Press Consortium

Brazil registered 54 new deaths by covid-19 this Sunday, 19. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 128, down from 200 for the 16th consecutive day, but influenced by the hacker attack on Ministry of Health systems.

With the instability in the platforms of the federal government, five states and the Federal District did not release data on the last 24 hours of the pandemic in Brazil.

The number of new infections reported was 1,313, while the moving average of positive tests over the past seven days is 3,397. In total, Brazil has 617,838 deaths and 22,211,128 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21,470,339 people have recovered from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with data as of last Friday.

With information from Estadão Content.