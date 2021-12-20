Brazil is above the global average in pessimism ranking, says institute – 12/19/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

A survey carried out by the Ipsos Institute with inhabitants of 33 countries shows that almost nine out of ten Brazilians (87%) consider that 2021 was a bad year for Brazil. The index was above the global average of 77% who are not excited about their own countries.

hopelessness

Brazil appears in fifth place in the global ranking of “pessimism”, just behind Romania (89%), South Korea (89%), Spain (89%) and Argentina (88%). In the last places were China (41%), Saudi Arabia (48%) and Denmark (58%).

AT HOME

The online survey consulted 22,000 adults between October 22 and November 5, of which 1,000 were from Brazil. For 70% of them, the last 12 months were also bad for their personal lives and those of their families. The index places Brazilians 14 percentage points above the global average of 56%.

FUTURE

The balance changes in perspectives for next year. According to the survey, 82% of Brazilian respondents believe that 2022 will be better than 2021. On the global average, this perception was 77%.

FUTURE 2

Regarding the country’s economic performance, 65% believe that next year will be better than 2021.

EDUARDO AND MONICA

The premiere of “Eduardo e Mônica”, by René Sampaio, brought together actors Alice Braga and Rodrigo Lombardi, Gabriel Leone and Bianca Comparato on Thursday (16), at Petra Belas Artes, in SP. Giuliano Manfredini, son of Renato Russo, checked out the film inspired by the music of Legião Urbana.

with MOSQUE LEG, VICTORIA AZEVEDO, BIANKA VIEIRA and MANOELLA SMITH

