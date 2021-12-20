Brazilian giant prepares offer for Rafinha, free on the market | Rafinha

Without a club since leaving Grêmio, the renowned Rafinha may receive, next week, a proposal to play for São Paulo. The São Paulo tricolor is on the market looking for reinforcements and is preparing its offer to count on the 36-year-old right-back.

In the last season of Brazilian football, Rafinha defended the colors of Grêmio. He arrived after leaving European football, with great expectations, but was part of the squad that demoted Grêmio to the second division of Brasileirão. For being a big salary, Grêmio decided to get rid of the athlete.

São Paulo, looking for reinforcements, is preparing its offer to have Rafinha. The GE informs that the board is studying the best offer to be made, since this is a player considered expensive in the market. The first contact should take place this year 2021.

Before Rafinha, São Paulo tried to hire Rodinei, from Flamengo, who is also right-back. At the time, the tricolor ended up giving up after a request from Flamengo.

Sonho do São Paulo remains a 9 shirt

While preparing his offer for Rafinha, São Paulo’s dream continues to hire a 9 shirt. The board is in the market studying names, and knows that, in order to have a great 9 shirt in its squad, it will need to spend a good amount .