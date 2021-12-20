Brazilian uses lottery as ‘antidote’ to solve financial problems – Economics

BRASILIA and SÃO PAULO – If the traditional market in lotteries in Brazil it continues to grow, the government estimates that the money moved in bets could triple in the next ten years with the end of the monopoly of Federal Savings Bank. The opening of the instant lotteries and sports betting market is expected to start in the first half of 2022.

to the secretary of Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery (Secap) of Ministry of Economy, Gustavo Guimaraes, increased competition in the Brazilian market could even increase federal lottery revenues, as the greater offer of games could create more gambling consumers.

In addition to the Ministry of Economy, participating in the debate are Special Department of Sports of Ministry of Citizenship, a Federal police and even the central bank. “There are many players involved, to preserve the integrity of the sport and curb money laundering. There are a series of questions about responsible gaming and themes to be discussed about advertising and advertising of games”, says the secretary.

Secap has been sought out by large international groups that already operate both instant lotteries – the famous “scratch cards” – and sports betting in several countries. The “big and good” conglomerates, as Guimarães classifies, are interested in participating in a market safe and regulated, where they can explore a wider range of products.

“Brazilians are already well acquainted with instantaneous prizes, of lesser value, which bring joy at the time. Now they are starting to get to know sports betting, which is one more reason to cheer during matches”, he says.

Today, although Mega-Sena pays the highest prizes in the country, the games that have advanced the most in the taste of players are Lotofácil and Quina. The two modalities grew 25% and 14%, respectively, in the accumulated up to September compared to the same period last year. Compared to 2017, Lotofácil registers a 75% increase in bet values. As a result, Lotofácil is now the main lottery product, ahead of Mega-Sena and Quina.

If the traditional lottery will already earn BRL 18 billion in 2021, government calculations estimate that instant lotteries could yield up to BRL 22 billion a year by the end of this decade, while the sports betting market could hit the Rs. $20 billion annually as early as 2026.

While the lottery market remains on the rise, a good part of the amount bet is invested in social projects. From January to September of this year, R$ 6.35 billion were reverted to social policies, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2020. Most of these resources are “stamped”, in other words, directly linked to social security and areas such as education, security and sport promotion.

‘Professional’ players teach tips to increase chance of hitting numbers

Lottery scholar for over 15 years, the Pernambuco native Guilhermino Ferreira, 39, has already lost count of how many times he has won the bets. I dare say that there were more than one hundred awards, but always on the courts and corners. The grand prix has insisted on not going out, despite the series of formulas, calculations and statistics used by the professional bettor who even released a book teaching how to fill the best ticket.

“Everything I have today comes from the lotteries. Of course everyone wants to win the jackpot, but I play with the court and the corner in mind. The awards helped me a lot, I have my own house, a car, I was able to help the family”, says Ferreira, who has a degree in accounting and IT.

The vast majority of gamblers anywhere in the world rely only on luck, choose random numbers and hope that the balls come out in that order. Ferreira works with a series of probabilistic combinations, in addition to compiling the historical result of the draws.

“People blindly believe in chance and bet on the dark. They play the date of birth, the lucky number, believing that fate will one day knock on the door. But when you play through strategies and spreadsheets, when you follow a logical plan, you can maximize your payouts”, he advises.

He points out that the probability of hitting the Mega-Sena with a simple 6-dozen game is 1 in over 50 million. The secret is to play games with more numbers or combine several tickets. For example, the biggest bet accepted at lottery houses has 15 numbers and costs R$22,522.50. This increases your chance of taking the jackpot to 1 in 10,000. Ferreira guarantees to obtain the same effect by playing the same 15 numbers combined in 19 single tickets, at a total cost of “only” R$85.50.

In addition to the combinations between games, the specialist also keeps up-to-date the compilation of which numbers come out most in each lottery. Ferreira lists the 15 “golden tens” of the Mega-Sena (05, 07, 13, 14, 16, 25, 28, 29, 37, 38, 43, 44, 53, 54, 60) that, according to him, come out in 98% of the draws. Other groups of balls have also had a high frequency in contests, and the tip is to always look for the bet numbers in these sets.

“To continue in math I would say that the lottery is 45% investment, 45% strategy and 10% luck. Those who play with statistics will not play the improbable game, but the improbable can also happen. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I can get a sense of what can happen more often.”

The Doctor of Statistics Reinaldo Castro Souza, 73, also has a more sophisticated method of picking numbers. It uses a histogram, a kind of graph that measures how often information is repeated. “I do the frequency distribution of the draws that have already been made. The numbers that dropped the least (in previous games) are more likely to come out (now) because the frequency has to be equal.”

But betting also has room for excitement: Souza’s favorite game is Lotofácil, in which the player has to match 15 numbers out of the 25 available, because “it’s more exciting when it comes to checking.” Head teacher at PUC-Rio, in addition to being a Flamengo and Mangueirense, he plans to donate part of the money to the team and to the samba school by heart, if one day he gets a good prize.