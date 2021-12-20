Brewery Putsch: How Hitler tried to seize power 10 years before he became the Führer’s failed coup

6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

On the night of November 8-9, 1923, a young man of Austrian descent broke into a political rally that was being held at the Bürgerbräukeller, one of the largest breweries in Munich, Germany.

Gun in hand, he spoke to those in the bustling brewery about the “social revolution” that would restore Germany to the glory it had lost after World War I.

Many of those present did not know this 34-year-old man who fought in the war—and was wounded—and who later tried unsuccessfully to become an artist.

But some knew who he was: Adolf Hitler, the leader of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP), better known as the Nazi party.

Hitler had traded his artistic aspirations for political speeches that had made him one of the party’s top speakers since joining.

And his listeners found in his words the feeling of frustration that prevailed among Germans during the so-called Weimar Republic, Germany between wars.

Hitler considered that the German rulers had betrayed the country and led Germany into a serious economic and political crisis.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, At 34, Hitler was already chairman of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party

That night, Hitler and his followers broke into the rally, taking three generals hostage and taking them to a separate room, where they were invited to join the cause and be loyal to the Nazis. His mission was to overthrow the Weimar Republic.

And it would all start there, in this brewery.

“We were used to all sorts of surprises in Bürgerbräukeller,” journalist Egon Larsen later told the BBC.

“In those postwar years, we had coups, rebellions, revolutions, shootings. But I think November 9, 1923 probably brought the biggest surprise of all.”

The attempted coup became known as the Cervejaria Putsch, or “brewery coup”.

What happened that night and in the days that followed gave Hitler the public image he needed to become, years later, the Führer, the leader of Nazi Germany.

Germany’s problems

Germany was not at its best.

The German government had to sign the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 as a result of its defeat in World War I. With its signature, Germany accepted moral and material responsibility for having caused the war.

The deal turned out to be highly unpopular with Germans, who believed their rulers “stabbed Germany in the back” and humiliated the country.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, German children destroy banknotes that had no more value with scissors

In addition, it committed the government to a series of payments that it failed to meet. As a result, France invaded the Rühr region, taking over the factories and mines to collect what Germany owed her.

All this led to hyperinflation, which destroyed the economy of the fragile Weimar Republic. Wherever they went, the Germans carried large wads of banknotes to buy goods.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The Treaty of Versailles imposed conditions on Germany as responsible for the First World War

The crisis was also political, as various groups, including nationalists and communists, conspired to oust the Social Democratic Party from power.

And one of them was the German Workers’ Party, founded in Munich in 1919. The crisis and food shortages made the party grow rapidly in membership and importance.

In 1920, the party changed its name to NSDAP, and was already holding mass rallies with its more than 20,000 members, including Hitler.

Within two years, the future chancellor became one of its main speakers. And, in 1921, president of the party.

Hitler also had a private militia, made up of ex-soldiers and workers, the Sturmabteilung, to whom he assigned the role of participating in political events and intimidating his opponents.

Following in Mussolini’s footsteps

In November 1923, Hitler and members of the Sturmabteilung organized a plot to take the region of Bavaria, of which Munich was the capital.

The plan involved using the Bavarian State Commissioner Gustav von Kahr and a leading World War I general Erich Ludendorff as symbols of the coup.

If successful, and with Bavaria under his control, Hitler would march to Berlin in the same way that Benito Mussolini had led the March on Rome—and which started the Fascist period in Italy.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Gustav von Kahr was one of the key men in the failed coup of 1923

Located in the heart of Munich, Bürgerbräukeller was one of Germany’s biggest breweries. Inaugurated in 1885, it had become a meeting point for political events — its hall had a capacity for up to 3,000 people.

Aware of the presence of political leaders at the scene, Hitler and members of the Sturmabteilung then went to the Bürgerbräukeller, surrounded the brewery and stormed the session. There, he shot the ceiling and threatened those present with violence.

Von Kahr and two other characters, General von Lossow (leader of the Bavarian army) and Colonel von Seisser (chief of the Bavarian police), were taken to a back room, where they were forced to publicly show their support for the Nazis, persuaded by Hitler and General Ludendorff.

Hitler left the brewery later that night to deal with the coup in other parts of the city. At least 2,000 Nazis were to take control of government buildings and march the next day to mark the fall of Munich.

Hitler had organized a protest march along with Ludendorff, practically expecting that no member of the Bavarian police would dare shoot the Nazis or Ludendorff himself.

“Ludendorff was known as ‘the great man’,” reports Larsen. “And the dramatic surprise was that old Ludendorff, with that fantastic name who could still work miracles in Germany, was joined by a man whom more or less everyone had ridiculed in Munich, Hitler.”

But the police fired. And that was the end of the Brewery Putsch.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Hitler’s idea was to take the city of Munich and march to Berlin, imitating Mussolini in Italy

symbol of Nazi Germany

The confrontation lasted two hours and left 20 dead between police and Nazis.

Hitler managed to escape to the home of his friend Ernst Hanfstaengl, who lived nearby, and hid for two days before being found by the police and put on trial.

The men who were taken to the room apart from the brewery, von Kahr, von Lossow and von Seisser, later said that they had been blackmailed.

Hitler was charged with high treason and sentenced to five years in prison. And although he did not serve his sentence (he was released after nine months), his stay in prison helped him to write his well-known work. Mein Kampf (“My fight”).

But while the coup did not give Hitler the power he had hoped for, it increased his popularity with the Germans.

Convinced that he could not seize power through a rebellion, he restructured the Nazi party and was subsequently able to bring several representatives to the German Parliament through elections.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The brewery became an important milestone for the Nazi party — and every year they commemorated the November 8, 1923 coup attempt

In 1928, the Nazi party had 12 of the 491 seats in Parliament. And by 1932, it already had 230 seats — and more than 130,000 members.

Hitler positioned himself as a central figure in Germany and enacted a 25-point program that included, among other things, ending the Treaty of Versailles, reclaiming the nation’s territories, and building a unified Germany where only its citizens would have civil rights.

The coup also became a Nazi symbol. The 16 dead Nazis became martyrs remembered in the prologue to Mein Kampf.

And every November 8th, Hitler organized a symbolic march that ran through the streets of Munich from the Bürgerbräukeller to the city center to commemorate the first political uprising of the Nazi party.

attack victim

But the Bürgerbräukeller brewery was the scene of another political event that almost radically changed the fate of Germany.

On 8 November 1939, 16 years after the Brewery Putsch, Hitler made his annual speech at the Bürgerbräukeller without knowing that an attempt was being made to assassinate him.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In 1939, a bomb nearly cost Hitler his life – the headquarters of the Bürgerbräukeller brewery was destroyed

For 30 nights, Georg Elser, a 36-year-old watchmaker from a small town in southern Germany, stayed late at the brewery where he worked.

He managed to install a time bomb on one of the Bürgerbräukeller columns.

If his plan had worked, he would have killed Hitler and changed the course of World War II, but the Führer changed the time of his speech and left the place earlier, at 9:07 pm.

Thirteen minutes later, the bomb exploded, killing 13 people and injuring dozens more.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Georg Elser was the author of the bomb attack on Hitler at the brewery

The Gestapo, the Nazi secret police, captured Elser as he was trying to flee Germany into Switzerland and took him to Berlin for questioning. In 1941 he was sent to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp; and, in 1944, to Dachau, where he was executed, on April 9, 1945.

After the attack, the Nazi party tried to rebuild the brewery; but the scarcity of materials meant that the plan was never fully implemented.

In its place is now the Gasteig cultural center, home of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra.