Brewery Putsch: How Hitler tried to seize power 10 years before he became the Führer’s failed coup

hitler

Credit, Getty Images

On the night of November 8-9, 1923, a young man of Austrian descent broke into a political rally that was being held at the Bürgerbräukeller, one of the largest breweries in Munich, Germany.

Gun in hand, he spoke to those in the bustling brewery about the “social revolution” that would restore Germany to the glory it had lost after World War I.

Many of those present did not know this 34-year-old man who fought in the war—and was wounded—and who later tried unsuccessfully to become an artist.

But some knew who he was: Adolf Hitler, the leader of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP), better known as the Nazi party.

