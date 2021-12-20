British Supreme Court rules Guaido as President of Venezuela | Venezuela

The British Supreme Court decided this week to accept the appeal of Venezuela’s opposition politician Juan Guaidó in the process over the control of almost 1.6 billion euros of gold (31 tons) that Venezuela has stored in the Bank of England.

