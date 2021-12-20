BTG sees Ibovespa “attractive” for 2022 in a volatile scenario; check out recommendations By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The macroeconomic scenario has been deteriorating in recent months, with aa rising, which will have an impact on economic activity in 2022. In addition, concerns about the economy and gross debt gain strength with the change in the spending ceiling approved with the PEC of Precatório.

The expectation, according to BTG Pactual (SA:), is that the primary deficit will reach 0.8% of that in 2022, against a primary surplus of 0.4% this year. This could cause the gross debt to GDP ratio to reach 83%, against 80.8% in 2021.

Regarding the macroeconomic data, the most recent point to an inflation of 5% next year and the Selic at 11.75% pa. In addition, the forecast is that the GDP will grow by only 0.5%.

Valuation

Excluding Petrobras (SA:) and Vale (SA:) looks attractive at a P/E of 10.3x for 2022, below its historical average of 12.7x, according to BTG. The premium for holding stocks, measured as the inverse of P/E minus 10-year real interest rates, rose to 4.6%, above average and one of the highest levels in the recent past.

So, looking at a positive scenario, with inflation targeting 3.5%, long-term interest rates at 4% and GDP at 2%, BTG estimates that Ibovespa could have a fair P/E multiple of 12 .7x, which would make the index reach 137,000 points, a potential upside of 23%.

Companies

BTG considers that Brazilian stocks could perform well in the next year, even with all the expected volatility. The expectation is that national companies will present a profit 9.4% higher in the annual comparison in 2022, that is, R$ 20.2 million more.

The bank is betting on sectors that tend to perform relatively well in a scenario of inflation and higher rates, such as consumer companies for a high-income audience, stocks that benefit from high global energy prices and players positively impacted by a stronger one compared to the real one.

The rise in Selic, however, tends to pressure the results of national companies not linked to the banking sector. According to the accounts made by BTG, for every 100 bps that the Selic rises, the profit of companies that are not in financial services fall 1.8%, while the revenue of exporters retreats 0.2%.

Presidential elections

BTG warns that, although it is still early, the elections should bring volatility to the markets, as the debate in the first round tends to be more radical, with the main candidates, president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), adopting more appealing speeches for his loyal voters.

An alternative candidate is possible but unlikely at this point, according to BTG. The latest polls show that the third party with the most intention to vote is former judge Sergio Moro. But to be viable, it would need to secure the support of all other alternative names and broad political support from the center parties.

Furthermore, because of the heated political debate, BTG believes that structural reforms and major privatizations will stall or find it difficult to move forward. Even so, the bank hopes that the government will be able to auction highways, railways, airports, port terminals, water and sewage and urban mobility projects in 2022.

Portfolio for 2022

Considering a scenario of high inflation, interest and price, and the weakened real, BTG Pactual points out that it would have in its portfolio a large retail bank, such as Itaú (SA:) or Bradesco (SA:), and an insurance company, such as to Porto Seguro (SA:).

In addition, an exposure to Iguatemi (SA:) and Arezzo (SA:) shares are good options in the retail segment, especially considering that high-income groups tend to be less harmed by stronger inflation.

For those looking for more active protection against rising inflation, BTG suggests Totvs (SA:). In the energy sector, the nomination is for PetroRio (SA:), 3R Petroleum (SA:) and Raízen (SA:), as Petrobras (SA:) will likely suffer from the political noise of the elections.

With the real weakening and some signs of support for commodity prices, it would be interesting to have exposure to global players in basic materials, such as Gerdau (SA:), CBA (SA:) and Suzano (SA:).

Finally, BTG also nominates Santos Brasil (SA:), Localiza (SA:) and Hapvida (SA:).