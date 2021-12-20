Businessman offers Lapadula striker to Brazilian giant | Corinthians

The well-known 31-year-old striker Lapadula, who plays in the second division of the Italian league, could be painting in Brazilian football in 2022. The name of the athlete was offered to Corinthians, who are looking for a 9 shirt on the market.

Lapadula is 31 years old and defends the colors of Benevento, a club in the Italian second division. Despite having a contract until 2023 and having good numbers in the club’s shirt (10 goals and 4 assists in 15 games in the current season), his manager, aware of Timão’s search for a 9 shirt, offered his football to the club São Paulo, and is waiting for an answer by the end of the year.

In the market, it’s not news to anyone that Corinthians is looking for a 9 shirt. Timão doesn’t hide from anyone that he’s looking for a good striker in the market, but, as he doesn’t have money in the box, no name is, at the moment, close of the club.

Lapadula, on the other hand, is a forward known for his nose for goals and has been the holder of the Peruvian team in the absence of an old Corinthians acquaintance, Paolo Guerrero. Of Italian origin, his best clubs were in Serie A, with the giant Milan as the peak, but without success.

Lapadula is valued at 4 million euros

On the market, Lapadula’s name is valued at 4 million euros. Because they are of advanced age and are in the Italian second division, Timão would not need to make so many efforts to count on their goals.