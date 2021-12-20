Caetano Veloso returns to Roda Viva 25 years after his only participation – 12/19/2021 – Illustrated

Until now, Caetano Veloso had been interviewed on Roda Viva only once, in 1996. The Bahian finally returns to the program, following the release of “Meu Coco”, his first new album since 2012.

In a pre-recorded episode, Caetano discusses music and politics with a panel of interviewers that includes Mariliz Pereira Jorge, columnist for leaf.

Culture, 10 pm, free

Gilberto Braga: My Name Is Novel

Killed last October, the author of hits such as “Dancin’ Days” and “Vale Tudo” is the subject of this three-part documentary miniseries. Antônio Fagundes, Glória Pires, Lucélia Santos and many other authors give testimonies. Screenplay by Lalo Homrich and general direction by Antonia Prado.

Globoplay, 10 years old

The politician

Márcio França, former governor of São Paulo, commands the first Brazilian reality show on politics. Geraldo Alckmin and Ciro Gomes participate in the jury.

Márcio França’s YouTube channel, free

Zimba

Joel Pizzini’s documentary revisits the trajectory of Zbigniew Ziembinski, the Polish actor and director who fled to Brazil during World War II and played a fundamental role in the modernization of our theater.

Brazil Channel, 7:30 pm, 12 years old

family record

Adriane Galisteu, Rodrigo Faro, Sabrina Sato and other stars of the network get together in this Christmas special, to exchange gifts and participate in games. Singer Paula Fernandes performs a musical number. Presentation by Carolina Ferraz and Igor Rickli. The second part of the program will be shown this Tuesday, at the same time.

Record, 22:45, free

Kabul Mission – Behind the Cameras

Journalist Roberto Cabrini was in Afghanistan in September, shortly after the Taliban returned to power. Already shown on “Sunday Spectacular”, the reports he made in the country have their backstage revealed in this exclusive documentary on the platform.

PlayPlus, free​