Caixa’s mortgage loan should increase 15% in 2022

Caixa Econômica Federal’s credit portfolio is expected to growth around 10% this year and 10% to 15% in 2022, even with the rate hike cycle Selic (basic interest rate), said last Monday (13) the president of the state bank, Pedro Guimarães.

Caixa is the largest real estate financing company in the country, and has a credit portfolio of about 550 billion reais in the sector.

“We are breaking a record this year and we are going to grow around 10% next year after the interest rate adjustment and we got it right when pricing,” said Pedro Guimarães.

Pedro Guimarães previously stated that Caixa would lend 10% to 15% more in 2022, and that part of the market under-priced interest rate of 10 years, betting on 12% per year for just over a month, however this forecast has now suffered a setback to around 10% per year. “The team at Caixa never believed in a rate of 12%, 12.5%”, said the president.

Interest and inflation bring down mortgage loans and real estate sales

Inflation and the consecutive increases in the basic interest rate (Selic) by the Central Bank (BC) to fight it are being reflected in the real estate market. The constant search for the real estate credit retreated and real estate sales, which had been indicating strong growth, also fell.

According to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip), in October, financial institutions offered R$17.156 billion in real estate credit, down 3.9% compared to September.

As a result, sales of residential properties fell by 9.5%, reaching 58,941 units in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020, according to data provided by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (Cbic).

In order to attract customers, banks are offering coupon drawings for those who contract financing until the end of 2021.

In November, Caixa increased its mortgage rate

In November, Caixa Econômica Federal increased the interest rate of one of its most important lines of real estate financing. According to simulations carried out on the Caixa website, the rate to be charged on financing for customers who have a relationship with Caixa and have a salary account increased from 7.35% in October to 8% in November.

The rate increase was verified in the Referential Rate financing modality. In this credit line, the customer pays a pre-defined interest rate, plus the TR, which is now zero. This is the most used credit line by customers looking for mortgage loans

With this rate increase, from 735% to 8%, the client would have to pay R$43 thousand more to be able to finance a property worth R$700 thousand, giving a down payment of R$270 thousand. This calculation was carried out by Daniele Akamine, a specialist in real estate law, and the calculation considers a term of 360 months.

Caixa was the last of the large financial institutions to carry out the readjustment of interest on real estate financing after consecutive increases in the Selic rate. Until the month of March of this year, the basic interest rate was at 2%, until November, there had already been six readjustments in a row, reaching 7.75% per year, this month the rate has already reached the mark of 9.25% per year which shows a not very optimistic scenario.