Camila Queiroz’s return to Globo in ‘Secret Truths’ 3 is under negotiation. Understand

Camila Queiroz, the Angel of ‘Secret Truths’ (Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo)

The return of Camila Queiroz to Globo in an eventual “Secret Truths” 3 is not totally ruled out by the station’s management. On the contrary, it is a concrete possibility. But only her. The actress’s manager, seen as responsible for the mess that took place behind the scenes, has his doors closed at the company. Walcyr Carrasco and Amora Mautner are already talking about the new season.

For those who don’t remember, Camila left the recordings before the end after imposing conditions to complete the work. Read the details here.

Update:

The actress looks for the column saying: “The actress’ advisor confirms the concrete possibility that this same column disclosed about the participation of Camila Queiroz in the third season of Verdades Secretas, if the final chosen is the first. due solely to the mediation of her manager between the actress and Globo.”

…And more

Globoplay released two endings of the second season last Friday. However, when the telenovela debuts on Globo, in 2023, one of them will have to be chosen. And it will be used to define the plot of the third season.

Gloria Maria and Sandra Annenberg (Photo: Mauricio Fidalgo/Globo)

Glória Maria and Sandra Annenberg, presenters of “Globo reporter”, are in charge of “Retrospectiva 2021”, which Globo shows on the 27th of the month, after “Um Lugar ao Sol”. The program, as is tradition, will recall the main events in Brazil and in the world (and it was quite a year, wasn’t it, readers?)

Passion for soap operas

After “Vilões que amomos” and “Couples that love”, Hermes Frederico conceived and co-produced with Viva “As soap operas we love”. In the special that airs tomorrow, the ten most successful plots shown by the channel will be revealed.

Bráulio Bessa (Photo: TV Globo)

Bráulio Bessa in the documentary series “Poesia que transforma”, which will be released this Wednesday (22), at Globoplay. The production travels through ten states to show people who were influenced by the poet’s work

