Cards turn spending into investments; check the options

Pay BRL 600 per year in annuities of credit card, having very high bills and, even so, accumulating points that can only be exchanged for a blender is no longer the only option for Brazilian consumers. With a little push from the Open Banking — process of sharing data and financial services by institutions authorized by the Central Bank (BC) — increasingly fintechs and brokers offer fee free cardswith numerous benefits, including even the converting expenses into investments.

For those who have at least R$5,000 invested in XP, the brokerage offers the XP Visa Infinite Card, with no annual fee, no minimum invoice amount and with “Investback”. Customers who make purchases on the marketplace or at the XP mall, within the app, have up to 10% return on the expense. The accumulated amount goes to the Investback Fund, which follows the Selic rate and has daily liquidity.

Using the broker’s credit card for eight months, 30-year-old engineer Alan Sampaio says he is satisfied. Meanwhile, the cards of the big bank where he is an account holder are just in the drawer.

— I received the cashback on investment and found it very satisfactory. On cards with miles, the return is usually delayed – compares the engineer.

The digital multi-currency bank Zro Bank, in turn, offers a Visa debit card that grants 0.5% cashback in bitcoins (cryptocurrency) for all purchases. The issuance and use of the card does not generate any cost for the customer, who can withdraw the balance in reais at the ATMs at the 24-hour Bank, without extra fees.

— Cashback is paid in bitcoins immediately after making the purchase, delivered free and clear to the user’s Zro bank account, and he can do whatever he wants with it: convert it into reais, keep it stored in bitcoins in Zro itself or even transfer for another cryptocurrency portfolio — says Cazou Vilela, CMO at Zro Bank, who is already planning new developments: — In 2022, we intend to expand the benefits and offer, for example, multiplied cashback.

Self-employed as a target audience

In addition to cashback on investments, fintechs already have numerous credit card options without fees, suitable for the most different customer profiles. Fintech Zippi, for example, launched in October last year the country’s first credit card with a weekly bill, available even to those who are negative. The aim is to help self-employed workers to control their finances.

— We see that the self-employed today are helpless by traditional institutions. If you’re a manicurist, hairdresser or app driver, you earn chopped money. And you have to spend to earn too, whether in cosmetics or gasoline — analyzes André Bernardes, CEO of Zippi: — In this dynamic of turning a lot of money, there was a lack of working capital to maintain the business. With the Zippi card, when the bill is paid, the entire limit is freed again, even on weekends or at dawn.

To request, the interested party must register on the website www.zippi.com.br and, after approval, send the documents through the app. Invoices are closed on Sundays and can be paid until Wednesdays.