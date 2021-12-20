Carlinhos de Jesus and Ana Botafogo will dance for 10 thousand in Vitória

Photo: Pedro Permuy



Liviane Pimenta, Carlinhos de Jesus and Ana Botafogo: on the stage of O Quebra-Nozes Capixaba

THE Capixaba Nutcracker opens the artistic agenda of Parque Cultural Reserva Vitória, attached to Shopping Vitória, with a golden key! Between this Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), in the two sessions of the show, Carlinhos de Jesus and Ana Botafogo go dancing for 10,000 people. In addition to the duo, more than 400 professionals are involved in the scenes that will be divided into two acts.

Tickets for the show were distributed throughout the mall and each one in the audience will have to take a kilo of non-perishable food, which will help entities in Espírito Santo.

The dancers received the Pedro Permuy Column backstage at the show this Saturday morning (18th). “I am happy to be involved in a project like this, with Ana Botafogo, inaugurating the park that is so important, ecological, cultural in Vitória”, Carlinhos highlighted to Victory Sheet.

Photo: Pedro Permuy





ALSO READ: Curva da Jurema will be completely renovated to become a tourist attraction in Vitória

Ana added: “Our applause goes to this initiative, of wanting to transform this park into a cultural, ecological reserve… There’s nothing better than this inauguration having dance. We’re very happy. And the show will have everything from our culture, from the culture Espírito Santo”.

Photo: Pedro Permuy





ALSO READ: Ex-BBB Mahmoud gives sex tips in tourist spots in Vitória and Vila Velha

“It is also an opportunity, during Christmas, for people to learn about the history of the Nutcracker. It will be a night of enchantment, of discovery and it is a moment that the public will recognize itself, because there will be regional groups. to bring the story, which comes from Europe, to Vitória, Espírito Santo. This is very good. Applause to Liviane Pimenta, who had this idea. Carlinhos and I are stimulators and sponsors of this project, which is actually hers”, added the ballet dancer.

ALSO READ: Carlinhos de Jesus and Ana Botafogo pose at dinner, in Vitória