Carlos Marín, member of the group Il Divo, dies at age 53 – Monet

Spanish musician Carlos Marín (Photo: Instagram)

Carlos Marín, a member of the group Il Divo, died at age 53, a victim of Covid-19. Earlier this week, news appeared in the English press that the Spanish artist would be admitted to a hospital in Manchester, England, in an induced coma.

Through social networks, the group Il Divo confirmed the death of its founding member. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our friend and partner Carlos Marin has passed away. He will be sorely missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years, the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that your beautiful soul rests in peace. With love – David, Sebastien and Urs,” reads the statement signed by the remaining members (see below).

Baritone Carlos Marin has been one of Il Divo’s stars since the group’s inception in 2003 – the quartet has sold more than 30 million copies of their albums worldwide since then. He is considered the pioneer of ‘popera’, and his performances have sold over millions of tickets. Il Divo was created by Simon Cowell (‘American Idol’) inspired by the classic reunion of The Three Tenors – with Luciano Paravotti, Plácido Domingo and José Carreras.

Spanish musician Carlos Marín with his colleagues from Il Divo (Photo: Instagram)

Before Marín’s death, the group Il Divo had to cancel the tour they were currently doing in the UK. The group’s agent even said that the artist’s ex-wife, Geraldine Larossa, was accompanying him during his hospitalization. By the way, Marín and Larossa – whose marriage ended 12 years ago – had recorded a version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Queen’s megahit, to be aired in a Christmas special on Spanish TV.

Next, check out a clip of the group Il Divo, which had singer Carlos Marín as one of its members.