Carlos Marín, singer of the group II Divo, dies at age 53

The Spanish singer Carlos Marín, 53, died today of complications from covid-19, after spending 11 days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in the United Kingdom.
He became famous in the early 2000s with the lyrical group Il Divo, which has sold more than 30 million CDs since its creation in 2003 by manager Simon Cowell, also responsible for bringing together groups such as One Direction and Fifth Harmony
The baritone’s death was confirmed on social media by the group itself. “It is with great regret that we inform you that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and followers will miss him very much. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” wrote the singer’s colleagues on their Instagram profiles and Twitter.
The musician was being treated for complications from covid-19 and was intubated and in an induced coma, according to the TVE program Corazón. He was on tour in England when he began to feel unwell and had to be rushed to hospital, according to information from the label Universal Music to El País.
Son of Spanish parents, Marín was actually born in Rüsselsheim, Germany, in 1968 and 1968, but moved to Madrid with his family at age 12 years. He was of Spanish nationality and spoke English, French, Spanish and German, also according to the Spanish newspaper.
A baritone since the age of eight, at a very young age he gained fame on television programs such as TVE Gente, a Spanish talent show, in which he won victories at 15 and 19 years old, years before being selected for the “lab group” of Simon Cowell, the II Divo.