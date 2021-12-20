Carlos Marín, singer of the group II Divo, dies at age 53

The Spanish singer Carlos Marín, 53, died today of complications from covid-19, after spending 11 days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in the United Kingdom.

He became famous in the early 2000s with the lyrical group Il Divo, which has sold more than 30 million CDs since its creation in 2003 by manager Simon Cowell, also responsible for bringing together groups such as One Direction and Fifth Harmony

The baritone’s death was confirmed on social media by the group itself. “It is with great regret that we inform you that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and followers will miss him very much. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” wrote the singer’s colleagues on their Instagram profiles and Twitter.