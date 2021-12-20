Carol Peixinho picks up bouquet at wedding and guest delivers Thiaguinho

Carol Peixinho was the lucky one who took the bouquet from “BBB19” partner Isabella Cecchi, who got married last night to public prosecutor Pedro Orduña, in a ceremony in Rio Grande do Norte.

“I took the bouquet, I never took the bouquet in my life… They still thought it was marmalade because I took Isabella’s bouquet”, said the influencer, who also participated in the last edition of “No Limite” in Instagram stories. But what really became a topic on social media was the reaction of one of the guests at the party, who completed the “Com Quem Será?” pulled by Isabella with the name of singer Thiaguinho, appointed as Carol’s boyfriend.

In the video, played by Gossip do Dia’s Instagram profile, the bride appears singing the song, typical of birthday parties, with Carol trying to deviate from the subject, answering into the microphone: “I won’t even say”. However, the guest who was recording “delivered”: “It will depend on whether Thiaguinho wants it.”

Rumors of an affair between Peixinho and the pagode singer surfaced in September, when fans pointed out that the two were vaccinated in the same model of car and in the same location, in São Paulo. A month earlier, in August, some other profiles pointed out that the ex-BBB was sharing many of the artist’s songs.

Thiaguinho has not assumed a relationship since October 2019, when he announced the end of his marriage to actress Fernanda Souza.