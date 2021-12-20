Carrefour, M. Dias Branco and Marisa event; Get ready for the week – Money Times

The Electric Energy Trading Chamber, the National Electric Energy Agency and the Ministry of Mines and Energy carry out the first auction for contracting capacity reserve in the country.

There are 132 new and existing generation projects registered, totaling 50,700 megawatts of power, according to the Aneel. The idea is to guarantee additional power in the system from 2026, according to the MME.

Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3), M. Dias Branco (MEDIA3) and Marisa stores (YELLOW3) bring together shareholders at AGEs.

The week

December 20: M. Dias Branco promotes AGE to discuss changes in the bylaws

December 21: ANP holds 1st capacity reserve auction, aimed at contracting thermoelectric plants, at CCEE

22/December: Carrefour Brasil promotes AGE to approve a capital increase of R$ 4.8 billion with the capitalization of the profit reserve

December 22: BNDES promotes a public hearing to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras ( ELECT3 ; ELECT6 );

promotes a public hearing to discuss the privatization of ( ; ); December 23: Lojas Marisa has an EGM to debate the creation of a stock option and grant plan

December 24: Christmas Eve, markets closed in Brazil

may delay

Minister Vital do Rêgo’s request for a review again postponed the decision of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) about the Eletrobras privatization process.

The minister asked for more time to study the case. The TCU meets again on January 19, but it is still not clear whether Eletrobras will be discussed again at this first meeting in 2022.

will try again

Petrobras decided to readjust the price charged by at least one of the refineries it would sell and, as a result, angered interested parties and delayed the process, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter who spoke anonymously.

Refap and Repar should have their sales processes relaunched, according to the report, after Unipar and Raízen refused the increase.

will have to sell

Cade’s plenary decided on even more bitter remedies to authorize the purchase of united through the finds (RENT3). Among the requirements are the sale of the Unidas brand and the reduction of the vehicle fleet. With the medicines, the market share of the new company should be below 50%, said the President of Cade, Alexandre Cordeiro.