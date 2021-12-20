Ceni gives ok and São Paulo shows interest in Santos goalkeeper to dispute position with Volpi in 2022

Tricolor is looking for a goalkeeper who can compete for position with Thiago Volpi for 2022 and sees the player as a good option

After the loan of Lucas Perri to Náutico, the team that will compete in Serie B in 2022, São Paulo is looking for a goalkeeper in the market who can be an immediate substitute and even fight for position with Thiago Volpi next season. The name chosen was Jandrei, 28, who is at Santos. The goalkeeper has a contract until the end of the Campeonato Paulista and would be free to sign with another team.

The goalkeeper arrived at Santos this year to make up for the absences of João Paulo and John, who were injured at the time. Jandrei played only one game with Santos’ shirt, in the match against Sport, which ended 0-0, on October 17th. João Paulo recovered and got the goal of Peixe and John is in full recovery, which would put Jandrei as third goalkeeper.

Jandrei was revealed by Internacional, but began his career at Novo Hamburgo-RS. His career gained greater prominence when he played for Chapecoense between 2017 and 2018, as the team’s first goalkeeper. In all, there were 105 matches for the team that managed important campaigns, such as reaching the Libertadores in 2018, after finishing in eighth place with the team from Santa Catarina, the best campaign to date.

After this passage, Jandrei no longer established himself in any team as a starter. The goalkeeper passed by Genoa, Athletico Paranaense and Santos, and played only ten games since 2019. In São Paulo, he comes to be the shadow of Tiago Volpi, who has experienced ups and downs in his passage here. The goalkeeper has been in Tricolor since 2019 and won the Campeonato Paulista for the team.

While the cast is on vacation, the Board moves in for reinforcements. Next season, Tricolor will play in the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil, Copa Sudamericana and the Brasileirão in Serie A. In 2021, the team was champion of São Paulo after 16 years, although it still lives a lack of national and international tournaments . His last title of greatness was in 2012.