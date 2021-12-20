Centro Cultural Unimed-BH opens library with 6 thousand publications – Culture

New space, which is not restricted to members of the Minas Tnis Club, aims to encourage reading (photo: Orlando Bento/Disclosure) Newly opened last Friday (17/12), the Library of Centro Cultural Unimed-BH Minas was born with the purpose of expansion. Currently, the space has around 6,000 publications, but the expectation is to reach 10,000 titles by the beginning of 2022, informs the director of Culture at Minas Tnis Clube, Andr Rubio.

“We have great potential for expansion through donations, due to the capillarity of the Minas Tnis Clube, with its partners. In the first week of operation, dozens of people came to us with important collections, interested in donating, which surprised us”, he says. He highlights that, from a structural point of view, the cultural center has more room for expansion.

CONCEPT Next to the library, there are two multi-purpose rooms which, in principle, will be used for workshops, lectures and related activities. The concept of the space was created by Cleide Fernandes, librarian and cultural manager at the Minas Gerais State Secretariat for Culture and Tourism, and Fabola Farias, a professional in letters and post-doctorate in information science.

Responsible for curating the library, the duo worked to contemplate a wide audience, which is not limited to Minas’ partners. “The demand was for a more general library, which would serve a diverse audience, covering all age groups and which would contemplate the uniqueness of the space, traditionally linked to sports. Fictional works were prioritized, as they have a very wide reach. The purpose of Centro Cultural Unimed-BH Minas is to disseminate literature”, says Fabola.

Despite the prevalence of contemporary literature, the collection includes non-fiction works, biographies, books on art, theater and cinema, as well as scientific dissemination titles, targeting various disciplinary fields. According to Fabola, there is a quantitative balance, thought in terms of the most frequent audiences.

“Children and teenagers, for example, are a very significant audience numerically, so there is a good reserve of children’s titles. These books wear out more quickly, as they are intended for users who are still learning to use them”, he explains. The library also offers collections of comic books and works with accessibility features. “a collection under construction”, observes the curator.

The criterion for choosing the titles was the generalist horizon, with good editions, materially well taken care of, and good translations, in the case of foreign books. “Minas left us very willing to choose the best in the publishing market. something in progress, we are now going to start the second purchase of the collection”, informs Fabola.

Publishers and authors from Minas are integrated into the current collection, and the idea is to further enhance this panorama, prioritizing small local publishers in the second stage of acquisitions. “The city is of great importance in the context of children’s literature, this is naturally present in the collection”, stresses Rubio.

The idea is to develop activities integrated to the projects of Centro Cultural Unimed-BH Minas. “The ‘Letter in scene’, for example, became part of the library’s actions. We want to develop creative workshops, courses, collective readings, bring storytellers. There are several possibilities for parallel actions”, he says.

“There is great potential for working with the elderly, with workshops and lectures, as well as emphasizing training actions for the young public”, comments Rubio.

REGISTRATIONS Registration to rent books done in person. The interested party must bring proof of residence, identity document, e-mail address and mobile or landline telephone number. During registration, a photo will be taken at the service desk. Children under 16 years of age must present authorization signed by a legal guardian. An authorization model will be made available by the library management.

“We are working to make it a library that is effectively open to the public. It is integrated into the cultural center within a club, but with its doors open to the population of Belo Horizonte. Minas Tnis Clube has a great desire to strengthen actions around books and reading”, says curator Fabola Farias.