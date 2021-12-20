check out how to get your credit card through the app

Caixa released news for users with the new credit card. The use is the same as any other card, allowing cash or installment purchases.

Thousands of Brazilians began to have access to financial products through the Caixa Tem application. Since it was created, the app has released new things to users.

Credit Card Cash Has

The Caixa Tem app was created during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the platform was created just to facilitate the payment of installments of Emergency Assistance for low-income families.

But, over the months, the application was redesigned and new services were introduced to this audience. Users now have access to banking services such as credit card.

The order for the card is made within the platform itself. The credit card allows payment in installments and in cash within 40 days of purchase.

In purchases in installments on the card, interest may or may not be charged. This will depend on where the purchase was made.

Another advantage is that the Caixa Tem credit card has no annual fee. It is possible to have an additional card. Purchases can be made in physical and virtual stores.

When shopping online, customers can generate a digital card through the platform.

In addition, online shoppers always receive a new code to reinforce security when shopping at online stores. The Caixa Tem credit card is 100% online. All steps can be done directly through the app. In addition, the card can be used for purchases in Brazil and abroad.

This way, all purchases made by credit card can be tracked through the app and arrive together on the monthly bill.