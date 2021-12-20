Check the horoscope of all signs for the week of December 20th to 26th

Finally, we come to Christmas week! It’s time to end cycles and prepare for what’s to come. And the astral really favors reflection without depriving us of the festive atmosphere. THE Full moon sets the tone for the week until next Sunday, the 26th, when we will arrive at the waning moon.

So, we will have plenty of time to reflect on the symbolism of the Full Moon that happened in the early hours of Sunday, the 19th. Sun in the sign of Sagittarius, the Moon reached its apex in the sign of Gemini, in conjunction with Betelgeuse, the Alpha Star of the Constellation of Orion. Bringing a deep reflection on the need to know how to communicate with the widest diversity of people and opinions, the summit of Lua Cheia reminded us of the importance of applying the power of verbal expression wisely.

And it is worth remembering that, along with all this, we have already started the week with the planet Venus, ruler of relationships, in retrograde motion. So, here is the recommendation to avoid unnecessary fights and discussions, as disagreements during this period can take an even greater proportion.

Because, above all questions, it is essential to remember the ancient symbolism of the end of the year festivities, whose historical origin refers to the celebrations for the Winter Solstice, in the Northern Hemisphere. After the longest night of the year, the arrival of winter was celebrated with plenty and exchange of kindnesses, as the coldest and most challenging season of the year was about to begin.

But along with the dawn of the next day, there was the certainty that over the next three months the days would gradually get longer, with the Sun for more hours above the horizon, until the arrival of Spring Equinox, when the weather gets warmer and the days are the same length as the nights.

In the Southern Hemisphere, this same phenomenon corresponds to the Summer Solstice, since we live in inverse seasons due to the inclination of the Earth’s axis in relation to the Sun. But, in both hemispheres, this astronomical phenomenon marks, for astrology, the entry of our star-king in the sign of Capricorn. Thus, we can start congratulating Capricorns from exactly 12:59 pm on the next Tuesday, the 21st.

The occasion is also important to remember that, much more than behavioral profiles, the symbolism of the zodiac signs is directly related to natural cycles and the way we feel the passage of time here on this planet that is our home. Seen from space, it’s just a pale blue dot, but for all of us it’s our home in the vastness of the cosmos.

A week of great light for all of us!

Check below the Weekly Horoscope with trends for the 12 signs of the zodiac for the period 20-26 December 2021.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. To understand the relationship between rising sign and horoscope, see my article on this topic on my website!

– If you don’t know your ascendant, you can calculate your Astral Map for free by clicking on this link: www.virginiagaia.com.br/mapa-astral-gratuito

Aries

It’s time to think about the future, Aries. Take care of your relationships, being with dear people. Stay optimistic and avoid dogmatism.

Bull

Beware of radical decisions, Taurus. At work, know how to share your questions with others in a thoughtful way. Get organized and also take care of your health and nutrition.

Twins

Pay attention to the people you care about, Gemini. The moment asks you to do something you like too. Be spontaneous by learning from those who value you.

Cancer

Heaven brings a lot of family contact, Cancerian. Take the time to forgive and reconcile with those who deserve your attention. Also take care of domestic matters.

Lion

You are very communicative and full of desire to make contacts, leonine. Just be careful not to talk too much. Be strategic when dealing with people.

Virgin

The moment calls for careful finances, Virgo. Be careful with your expenses and also avoid wasting time with what is not productive. Choose priorities.

Lb

Prefer to be discreet than risk disappointing someone, Libra. It’s important to use intuition as well as magic to your advantage. Speak what you feel without getting emotionally charged.

Scorpion

You are very reflective and somewhat philosophical, Scorpio. Take the time to think about life. Also pay attention to your dreams and catch up on sleep.

Sagittarius

You are sociable and can use the week to catch up with friends, Sagittarius. The only good thing is to be careful not to trust too much or expose yourself too much.

Capricorn

The Sun enters your sign, Capricorn. It’s time to celebrate and think about the next steps. The week asks you to take care of your well-being and seek balance.

Aquarium

Take advantage of the week to expand your knowledge, Aquarius. Think about what you still need to learn as you plan your next career steps. How about reading a good book?

Fish

You have your intuition tapped, Pisces. So use it wisely to make the right decisions. Beware of very radical changes.

