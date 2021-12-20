Chevrolet owns the 3 best-selling cars in December

All it took was Chevrolet’s production to be regularized in Brazil, and the brand returned with everything to the top of the best-selling models. Proof of this is that the three best-selling cars in the first fortnight of the year are from the gold tie brand. And, coincidentally, each leads a different category.

The Chevrolet Onix was the best-selling car in Brazil in the first fifteen days of December. It also establishes itself as the best-selling hatchback. Leading the sedans and in second place in the overall ranking was his brother Onix Plus. Among SUVs, the crown went to the Tracker. The model shares a platform with the Onix brothers and was third in the top 10.

The list also highlights the strong fall of Fiat Strada. It went from second place at the close of November to sixth place in the December splits. The fall of the compact pickup also left the Fiat Argo out of the top 10. Another unique model from the Italian brand in the ranking is the Toro in tenth place.

Hyundai Crete, which was the best-selling SUV for November, is now third in the category. In addition to having lost the crown to the Chevrolet Tracker, the Korean was run over by the midfielder Jeep Compass. Volkswagen T-Cross is on the trail, but at a disadvantage of over 200 units. Data were provided by Fenabrave.

Best-selling cars for the first half of December

Chevrolet Onix – 5,558 units Chevrolet Onix Plus – 4,805 units Chevrolet Tracker – 4,311 units Volkswagen Gol – 3,934 units Hyundai HB20 – 3,912 units Fiat Strada – 3,569 units Jeep Compass – 3,364 units Hyundai Crete – 3,280 units Volkswagen T-Cross – 3,004 units Fiat Toro -2,639 units

