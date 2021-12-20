Chilean Elections: Leftist Gabriel Boric Elected President in Second Round

Writing

BBC News World

1 hour ago

Credit, EPA/Alberto Valdes Photo caption, Gabriel Boric, 35, won the elections in the second round

Leftist politician Gabriel Boric, 35, was elected president of Chile on Sunday. He beat José Antonio Kast, from the far right. By 8:00 pm, around 83% of the ballot boxes had been counted.

Kast admitted defeat in a Twitter post. “I just spoke with Gabriel Boric and congratulated him on his great victory. As of today, he is the elected president of Chile and he deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile always comes first,” he wrote.

With 83% of the ballots counted, Boric had 55.52% of the vote, compared to 44.48% for Kast, who had won the first round on 21 November.

Boric will take over in March next year.

“We all hope he has a good government for Chile,” current president Sebastián Piñera said in a phone call to an elected politician.

Boric’s advantage in the election is greater than expected. Polarized, the election came two years after a great wave of protests, a movement that opened the doors for a new Constitution in Chile. Boric, unlike Kast, endorsed the work of the Constituent Assembly.

Credit, EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ Photo caption, Chilean voters went to the polls to choose between Gabriel Boric (left) and José Antonio Kast (right)

Lawyer Kast, an outspoken supporter of Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship, won in the first round, but has now ended up defeated by the leftist former student leader.

Boric is not only the youngest elected president in Chile’s history, but also the first to return to the polls after failing to win in the first contest.

After the first round, the two candidates allied themselves with other ideological currents in Chilean national politics.

Kast brought together members of the government of President Sebastián Piñera, from the right, into his team, and began to count on the support of even a feminist, after being criticized for excluding women from his proposals in the first round.

Some sectors have come to call Boric a “social democrat” after he sought the support of former presidents Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet, who were part of the historic center-left Concertación coalition. The current ruled the country for nearly 20 years, after the departure of dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

In the campaign, Boric supported and raised the flags of initiatives disapproved by the political opponent, such as abortion, gay marriage and the holding of the Constituent Assembly.

Boric (pronounced Borich) declares himself an agnostic, but says he respects all expressions of faith and that “there is a lot to learn from the Bible.”

One of his emblematic phrases is: “I am in favor that the press has to upset power.” The candidate’s latest statements and political gestures, during the second round campaign, indicate that he intends to attract other sectors of the electorate, in addition to the left.