Chilean Elections: Leftist Gabriel Boric Elected President in Second Round

Leftist politician Gabriel Boric, 35, was elected president of Chile on Sunday. He beat José Antonio Kast, from the far right. By 8:00 pm, around 83% of the ballot boxes had been counted.

Kast admitted defeat in a Twitter post. “I just spoke with Gabriel Boric and congratulated him on his great victory. As of today, he is the elected president of Chile and he deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile always comes first,” he wrote.

With 83% of the ballots counted, Boric had 55.52% of the vote, compared to 44.48% for Kast, who had won the first round on 21 November.

Boric will take over in March next year.

