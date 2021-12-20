China Measures Raise Ore to Higher Level in Two Months

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore boosted earnings to the highest level in two months amid Chinese banks’ support for the economy and increased output from steelmakers later in the year.

In Singapore, futures contracts show the fifth weekly advance, the longest period of appreciation since May, with the most optimistic outlook for demand. On Monday, Chinese banks cut interest rates for the first time in 20 months, in the wake of the monetary authority’s decision earlier this month to reduce the amount that financial institutions must keep in reserves. The move reflects the Chinese government’s shift in focus from real estate and coronavirus control to economic recovery.

“Macro policies to stabilize the economy and reduce reserve requirements by China’s central bank have boosted market confidence, while expectations of resumption of mill production have further boosted iron ore prices,” Huatai Futures wrote in a report .

Iron ore rose nearly 50% from a November low on the prospect of stimulus and an almost 12% rise in crude steel output in the first third of December from a month earlier. Mills have been increasing volumes this month after sharp cuts earlier in the year.

Still, risks remain as restrictions on steel production and ahead of the Winter Olympics could weigh on demand for iron ore.

In Tangshan, China’s steelmaking hub, authorities have activated precautionary measures to reduce pollution from Sunday until further notice, according to consultancy Mysteel, which cited an official statement. The local government did not return requests for comment.

Iron ore rose 6.7%, to $127.95 a ton, and was quoted at $124.20 at 3:06 pm Singapore, after a jump of 11% last week. Prices in Dalian closed down 0.4%. Steel rebar and hot rolled coil also retreated in Shanghai.

