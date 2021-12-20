Christmas gift? Fluminense advances by Ricardo Goulart and starts week waiting for a happy ending | Rio de Janeiro

Christmas is only on Saturday, but “Santa Claus” may arrive earlier for the tricolor crowd. THE Fluminens and advanced in recent days by Ricardo Goulart and lives the expectation of closing the hiring of the attacking midfielder, who would become the main reinforcement of the club for 2022. After formalizing a proposal and presenting a project for the 30-year-old player, Tricolor awaits an answer this week, be a ” yes” or a counterproposal.

1 of 3 Ricardo Goulart is Fluminense’s dream Christmas present for fans — Photo: Sina.com Ricardo Goulart is Fluminense’s dream Christmas present for fans — Photo: Sina.com

Internally, the atmosphere is one of optimism in Laranjeiras. Free in the market since he split with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, Ricardo Goulart has the desire to play in Brazil again, and Fluminense was the only big club in the country so far to present an official proposal, in addition to being one of those that has been making more efforts in negotiations between competitors from abroad. The player was also sought out by Besiktas, from Turkey, and by teams from the United States and the Middle East.

Fluminense set up a project to seduce the player and presented it to his manager, Paulo Pitombeira, last week. The tricolor idea is to offer a longer contract period, with the possibility of participating in marketing actions and the promise of a competitive team to dispute titles in 2022.

See important moments in Ricardo Goulart’s career

After seven years in Asia, except for the four months of loan at Palmeiras in 2019, Goulart intends to change the scene. He returned with his family to Brazil last month and had been training on his own in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, his hometown and where he has a home and a field at his disposal. In recent days, he traveled on vacation with his wife, Diane, and a couple of friends to Fernando de Noronha.

Fluminense has already announced the signings of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and coach Abel Braga, in addition to having already made a deal with left-backs Pineida (from Barcelona, ​​Guayaquil, Ecuador) and Cristiano (from SHeriff, Moldova); with defender David Duarte (ex-Goiás) and striker Willian (from Palmeiras). Check out the comings and goings of Tricolor on the market.

2 of 3 Ricardo Goulart enjoys the holidays with his wife, Diane, in Fernando de Noronha — Photo: Publicity Ricardo Goulart enjoys the holidays with his wife, Diane, in Fernando de Noronha — Photo: Publicity

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: