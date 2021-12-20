Cinema has mess and pepper spray after spoiler

A session of the film “Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa” ended in confusion at the cinema in the Pátio Higienópolis shopping mall, in São Paulo (SP), last night. A couple were angered by spoilers and pepper sprayed three teenagers inside the movie theater. Cinemark confirmed the incident that occurred during the screening of the film.

According to reports from those present in the movie theater, the boys were recounting important scenes from the third movie in the franchise starring Tom Holland until a woman fired pepper spray at them. The material ended up reaching other people who were present.

Entrepreneur Fábio Rocha, on his Twitter profile, reported that he was present at the time of the incident and that the attitude untimely of the woman caused a commotion and rush in the corridors of the cinema.

“He didn’t think, under any circumstances, about the other people in the room, who had nothing to do with the spoiler issue. What a banal and inadmissible reason. I was in room 2 and I saw many people getting sick and almost being trampled on,” he said. .

Outside the exhibition rooms, journalist Bruno Faria witnessed the confusion and told the social network that the couple responsible for the act against the teenagers tried to flee so as not to be identified. “A woman sprayed pepper into the room and when she realized the bullshit, she ran off with her boyfriend,” she said.

The escape attempt, however, failed. The duo was surrounded by people in the movie theater and sent to security at the Higienópolis shopping mall.

“I was at the session and I saw a couple doing this. We took the couple and took them to the mall’s security guards, who will find out if they had taken the necessary steps with the police. It is inadmissible for the woman to have given the reason for the spoiler,” said Fábio Rocha.

The session of the movie “Spider-Man” started at 22:10 and the confusion occurred already during the screening. Journalist Rute Pina affirmed the splash that the Cinemark network provided services to the public and distributed vouchers to those who could not stay in place due to the effects of pepper spray.

“I just caught the aftermath of the confusion outside. The smell of pepper spray was very strong. They distributed vouchers to those who missed the session,” he pointed out.

THE splash contacted the Pátio Higienópolis shopping mall, which said they were aware of the case, but did not yet know all the details to confirm what happened. The shopping center’s press office claimed that it will take a stand after investigating the incident with the cinema and has not yet informed what was done by its security guards.

Also wanted, the network cinemark regretted the attitude of the couple and informed that the authorities were called to deal with the case. The company also ensured that the people involved in the incident received care and had the option of receiving a refund of their ticket money.

Check out the note sent by Cinemark:

Yesterday, December 18, an incident between customers interrupted the screening of the film “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, at 10:10 pm, at Cinemark Pátio Higienópolis room 2, in São Paulo. Rather than go to the manager of the movie theater complex or the mall’s security guards, a couple watching the film used pepper spray to silence a group of young people who insisted on talking loudly during the session. Authorities were called in to deal with the two groups involved. Customers who were in the session were promptly attended to, having the choice between seeing the film at another time or getting their money back.