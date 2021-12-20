Clube do Remo and Paysandu decide title at Parazão under 17 | Sport Para | Online Diary

The 2021 football season in Pará is coming to an end. If in the professional squads, it is time to reformulate with a view to the next season that is about to start, in the state’s youth categories, the climate experienced is one of total apprehension due to competitions arriving in their decisions. While the under-20 is still waiting for a definition, in the under-17, it’s time to meet the champion who will be defined by another classic King of the Amazon.

This weekend, the final matches of the Paraense Championship of the U-17 category were confirmed, after the semifinals played between Clube do Remo and Caeté and Paysandu and Parauapebas. With the clashes carried out, Leão and Papao confirmed their vacancy in the decision and in addition to the title dispute, they will also dispute a place in the Copa do Brasil U-17, in the year 2022.

SEE HOW THE GAMES WERE

After winning the first leg by 2 x 1, in Bragança, in the return duel, Clube do Remo once again got the better of Caeté by 5 x 1, in the clash that took place last Saturday afternoon (18 ), in the main field of the Azulino Training Center, in the district of Outeiro, in greater Belém. Simbazinho’s goals were scored by players: Gabriel (2), Pedro Victor, Stuart and Santos.

In the other match of the semifinals, Paysandu was not aware of Parauapebas and also applied a 6-0 rout, in the clash played this Sunday (19), at the Curuzu stadium. In the first leg, held in the interior of the state, there was a 0-0 tie. Over the 90 minutes of the second duel, the two-color team were superior from the beginning to the end of the game. With goals from Thiago Felipe, Julio Cesar, Alex Santos, Ruan Pitbull (2)) and Leilson Ribeiro, the classification was achieved.

DECISION

12/22 – Wednesday – 20h

Rowing x Paysandu

Banpará Baenão

RETURN

12/26 – Sunday – 9:15 am

Paysandu x Rowing

Banpará Curuzu