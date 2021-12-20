Company can partner with Ronaldo Fenômeno at SAF Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @Ronaldo Ronaldo Fenômeno signed an agreement to buy 90% of SAF Cruzeiro

XP Investimentos may establish a partnership with former player and now businessman Ronaldo Fenômeno at the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro. According to information from people who followed the Raposa process and also from the financial market, XP is really believing in the club-company lode in Brazil, so much so that it is leading the first two processes in Brazil – Cruzeiro and Botafogo –, and the company itself would be putting in capital to leverage the business.

The idea would be to do other business in Brazil and bring more investors to the football business in the country. In the case of Cruzeiro, the association of the Ronaldo Fenômeno brand would further help to leverage the project, mainly through the link between the former player and the club.

“Ronaldo won’t take the money he won at Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, the Brazilian team… and I’m going to spend R$ 400 million here. Ronaldo is a great name and a great anchor for a project”, says João Vitor Xavier.

