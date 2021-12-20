CONFUSION! Couple uses pepper spray in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ session after receiving spoilers

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’, third chapter of the trilogy starring Tom Holland, recently arrived in theaters around the world and has already enjoyed huge critical and box office success.

Taking millions of fans to movie theaters in just a few days, the feature film presented several important twists for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for the future of the hero, which is why several people, including the main cast, warned about the lack of respect when releasing spoilers of the plot.

Anyway, that didn’t stop a mess from happening at the Pátio Higienópolis shopping mall, in São Paulo, on December 18th, precisely because of these spoilers.

According to the website splash, a couple had bought tickets for one of the film’s sessions and ended up using spray pepper against a trio of teenagers who kept talking about important scenes in the story.

The information indicates that the wife of the couple in question used the spray between ten and fifteen seconds against the young people, not thinking about the other people in the room and causing coughing, vomiting and compulsive crying in the spectators.

The couple tried to flee the cinema after the incident, but was stopped by people who frequented the mall’s cinema. Shortly thereafter, they were taken to security at the scene.

In note to the same site, the net cinemark, stage of the event in question, positioned itself in an official statement:

“Yesterday, December 18, an incident between customers interrupted the movie session. ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’, at 10:10 pm, at the Cinemark Pátio Higienópolis room 2, in São Paulo. Rather than go to the manager of the movie theater complex or the mall’s security guards, a couple watching the film used pepper spray to silence a group of young people who insisted on talking loudly during the session. Authorities were called in to deal with the two groups involved. Customers who were at the session were promptly assisted, having the choice between seeing the film at another time or getting their money back”.

