Conmebol increases Libertadores’ awards; see how much the champion will earn – 12/20/2021

After freezing the Libertadores prize from 2020 to 2021, Conmebol will increase the amounts paid to 47 participants in 2022.

According to the president of the South American confederation, Alejandro Dominguez, the champion will be able to pocket a total of US$ 25 million (143 million), as long as he starts the tournament from preliminary round 1. Winner in 2021, Palmeiras won US$ 22 .5 million (R$ 128.7 million) in the accumulated of all phases starting from the groups.

Just for the title, Conmebol increased the award from US$ 15 million (R$ 85.8 million) to US$ 16 million (US$ 91.5 million). There was also an increase in part of the preliminary phases, popularly called in Brazil as “pre-Libertadores”.

The first phase, without Brazilians, jumped from US$ 350 thousand to US$ 400 thousand, the second, which will have in 2022 Fluminense and América-MG, is at US$ 500 thousand and the third jumped from US$ 550,000 to US$ 600 thousand.

The increase in the preliminary rounds was also a request from smaller federations, which have seen Brazilians and Argentines dominate the Libertadores finals in recent years.

SEE HOW MUCH EACH PHASE OF LIBERTATORS PAYS:

Preliminary Phase 1 – US$ 400 thousand

Preliminary Phase 2 – US$ 500 thousand

Preliminary Phase 3 – US$ 600 thousand

Group Phase – $3 million

Round of 16 – US$ 1.05 million

Quarter finals – $1.5 million

Semifinal – $2 million

Runner-up – $6 million

Champion – $16 million