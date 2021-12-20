Conmebol Turbines Libertadores Awards and Announces Record Value for 2022; see how much the champion will win

Entity announced this Monday (20) the new values of prizes for the editions of the 2022 tournaments
Conmebol announced this Monday (20) the increase in prizes for its two competitions in 2022. And the values are records. In total, the entity will distribute US$ 244,360,000, about R$ 1.4 billion.
The value represents a increase of US$ 15,100,000 (R$ 86.4 million), since in 2021 all awards were in the house of US$229,260,000 (R$1.3 billion).
At Libertadores Conmebol, the champion will pocket US$16 million (R$91.5 million). The new award has an increase of $1 million (BRL 5.7 million).
The amount received in the decision by the champion is added to the awards collected during the previous phases. The amount is US$ 25.5 million (R$ 143.3 million).
See below the values received by the teams per match:
Phase 1 – US$ 400 thousand (BRL 2.2 million)
Phase 2 – US$ 500 thousand (BRL 2.8 million)
Phase 3 – US$ 600 thousand (R$ 3.4 million)
The values received by the champion and vice-champion of the Libertadores women’s edition were also disclosed. Whoever raises the cup will pocket US$1.5 million (R$8.5 million), while the runner-up will receive US$ 500 thousand (BRL 2.8 million).
At South American Cup there is also a readjustment. The champion of the second most important tournament on the continent will take US$ 5 million, about R$ 29 million. The value is $1 million (BRL 5.7 million) bigger than the last edition, won by the Athletic-PR.
Finally, in the South American Cup. champion will take home US$1.6 million, about R$9 million, while the runner-up pockets US$ 800 thousand (BRL 4.5 million).