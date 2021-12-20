Connect SUS completes ten days down after hacker attacks – News

The Connect SUS application remains offline ten days after hacker attacks on the Ministry of Health’s systems. The tool gathers Brazilian health data, including on vaccination against Covid-19. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday (16) that the problem would be resolved by the weekend.

The folder has not yet released a new date to restore the system, but communicated this Monday (20), that it has completed the process of recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19. According to Health, all data was successfully retrieved.

“The Ministry of Health informs that it is working, without measuring efforts, to re-establish as soon as possible the systems for recording and issuing certificates of vaccination”, he said.

trips abroad

undefined

The first hacker attack took place on Friday (10) and left the e-SUS Notifica, the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI) and Conecta SUS unavailable.

In the early hours of Sunday (12) to Monday (13), a new attack compromised e-mails, telephones and the Ministry of Health’s intranet. Employees were even released from work, and the PF (Federal Police) was summoned to investigate the invasion.

The group called Lapsus$ claims responsibility for the cyber attacks. In a message left by the hackers, there was a ransom demand for the stored information – a type of attack called ransomware, in which the attacker inserts malicious code into a system that makes the data on that system inaccessible, usually through encryption.

The main characteristic of this type of attack is that crackers – the name used to designate people who have computer knowledge and use them for attack purposes – demand a ransom from the data owners to get the information back.

As for Brazilians who are scheduled to travel abroad in the next few days, the Ministry of Health said it has sent a statement to countries that will receive flights from Brazil with information about the temporary unavailability of the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate in digital format.

In this case, the National Vaccination Card in physical format can be one of the documents used to prove immunization.

The ministry also makes available the list of states and municipalities with their own applications for issuing the digital certificate. Among the states that provide the service are Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte and São Paulo.

series of hacker attacks

The Ministry of Health website was not the only one to suffer hacker attacks. The CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) and the PRF (Federal Highway Police) also had systems invaded. They use the same cloud computing service that is operated by Primesys, a subsidiary of Embratel.

The CGU informed that there was no data loss since the agency has a backup. At the PRF, the security incident caused the unavailability of some systems, including the SEI (Electronic Information System), but there was no data leakage.