Connect SUS should return to work until this Wednesday, says Minister of Health | Health

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday (20) that the Connect SUS – a platform with health data for Brazilians and which shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – should be reinstated by this Wednesday (22).

According to Queiroga, the new forecast was informed by technicians working to recover the system.

The application and website of Conecta SUS were brought down by a hacker attack on the last 10th. According to the government, there were new hacking attempts in the following days. Covid vaccination data, however, have already been retrieved.

“So, we were victims of a hacker attack, right. They are criminals and we are working hard, day by day, to return Connect SUS. The expectation, I don’t want to stick here, right? Because I already said I would come back last week, we suffered a hacker attack a little later, another one, right. The impression given to me by the technicians is that it would have been solved by Wednesday,” declared Queiroga.

The minister also commented on the death threats suffered by servers and directors of Anvisa, in recent days, by groups against the vaccination of children against Covid.

“These are criminal actions that threaten public officials. I myself suffer threats, too, and we are working hard here to resolve the pandemic problem. But these are actions that must be resolved by the PF,” he said.

Anvisa’s employees, who had already been receiving threats, denounce an attempt to intimidate

Queiroga was asked directly about the responsibility of Jair Bolsonaro in these attacks – the president is against childhood vaccination and made a speech in an intimidating tone after Anvisa announced the release of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, last Thursday (16) ).

“I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president who reached this conclusion or it’s the technical staff, but, whatever it is, you have the right to know the names of the people who approved the vaccine here from the age of five to your son. (…) Now he works with the children. So the father is responsible. I have an 11-year-old daughter. I’m going to study with my wife what decision to take,” Bolsonaro said in a live broadcast.

The Health Minister stated that he is in favor of disclosing the names of the technicians, but he did not say if he sees a relationship between the president’s posture and the attacks on Anvisa’s technical staff.

“The public service is characterized by the publicity of its acts. So, all technicians who manifest themselves in administrative proceedings, the acts must be publicized, except for those acts that are more restricted. But there is no problem in having publicity for the acts of the administration, I believe that this is even a requirement of the Constitution”, he declared.