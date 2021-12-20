Considered for Brazil, Citroën Ami gains the concept of a buggy

The Citroën Ami is a Stellantis product that is being considered for coming to Brazil and, by the way, it is already getting ready to take some beaches and dunes around here.

The Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept has a proposal that would even go well here, being described by the brand as a leisure proposal for fun excursions.

Made for “children from 14 to 77 years old”, the Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept has a proposal for backpackers and adventurers, with propulsion without emission of pollutants.

With all-terrain tires and special copper wheels, the Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept has black moldings on the wheel and front skirts, as well as protective grilles on the headlights and taillights.

The tiny Ami Buggy also has a tubular steel roof rack with spare tire and LED auxiliary lights. On the sides, the tram also has bars such as stirrups and the front push bar.

Inside, the yellow finish highlights the adventurous proposal of the Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept, whose seats have denser foams with layers of 70 mm compared to the 35 mm of the standard model.

The process is done with two overlapping viscoelastic foam shells, which makes the seats light and soft. The cabin also has details in matte gold metal.

Versatile, the interior has several gadgets and smartphone, as well as being personalized with the owner’s name.

For the Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept, the double chevron reserved a travel kit with side bags integrated in the space that would be the doors, absent in the concept.

There’s also a camping tent pouch and a sleeping bag, as well as other pouches, and a versatile suitcase that fits the Citroën Electric Tiny’s finish.

Expected here as a Citroën electric mobility product, the ë-Ami has an 8.1 horsepower electric motor and a 5.5 kWh lithium battery. Weighing 2.41 m and weighing 485 kg, it has a limited finish at 45 km/h and autonomy of 75 km.