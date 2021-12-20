Coren-DF repudiates aggression by a doctor against the nurse at Hospital do Gama — District Policy Portal

Based on preliminary findings, the Regional Nursing Council of the Federal District (Coren-DF) confirmed that this Thursday morning (16), a nurse was pushed, called an imbecile and was slapped by a doctor, at the Regional Hospital of the Gamma (HRG).

We assure you: this episode will not go unpunished. The Coren-DF and other institutions representing the category have already contacted the victim and will provide all the necessary assistance, for the adoption of blunt, energetic and necessary measures against the aggressor.

According to the record of the occurrence, the professional was responsible for more than 30 patients at the time of the aggression. Overloaded, wronged and victim of violence, she had the strength to react and bring this case to light, so that the person responsible is punished and so that this situation does not happen again. For that, it will count on the support of a category that does not admit violence against women.

Advertising

It is not new that nursing professionals are exposed. Many servants are victims of the population they serve or co-workers, who use sexism to impose verbal and physical violence. Therefore, the government needs to act to punish these cases and ensure the safety of professionals in health services.

More than a repudiation note, this position means that we will not let this aggression fall by the wayside. As of today, all possible instances will be activated, so that justice is done and that this case becomes a symbol of Nursing’s struggle against professional and institutional violence.

Brasilia, December 17, 2021.

*Regional Nursing Council of the Federal District*