Corinthians and João Victor define sports and financial plans; know details

The 2021 season changed João Victor’s life. Alongside Gil, the 23-year-old defender has established himself among the Corinthians starting line-up and ended the year as one of the most efficient players in the Brazilian Championship.

As was to be expected, João Victor caught the attention of scouts around the world. Both Timão and the beque businessman started to be sought out frequently by intermediaries seeking information for possible negotiations.

But Sports Gazette found that the chance of João Victor leaving Corinthians in the January transfer window is very small. Understand the reasons:

1 – Technical and financial potential

Corinthians and the athlete’s representatives are aligned regarding the potential of João Victor.

Evaluated as a “ready” player, with above-average technical quality and strong personality, the understanding is that the defender is able to play in the main clubs in Europe.

The confidence is that, in the near future, the biggest teams from countries like England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France will have an interest in the player.

There is also a consensus that no proposal for less than 10 million euros, equivalent to R$64 million in this Sunday’s quotation, should be considered.

As the player has not yet received any offer in this way, either in the sports or in the financial area, his departure at that time was not even discussed.

Surveys such as Benfica’s, made recently, should not prosper, precisely by the criteria of the plan outlined for the player.

2 – Brazilian team

João Victor has a peculiar desire. The defender hopes to have the opportunity to defend the Brazilian team, but he told people close to him that he intends to be called up for the first time as a Corinthians athlete.

3 – Corinthians

By the way, João Victor’s fan side speaks loudly.

Cria do Terrão, the beque is very satisfied at the club. Internally, he has already made it clear that he is in no hurry to leave.

João wants to put his name in Timão’s history before taking a new path to his career, and that means winning at least one relevant title.

The player’s posture in the midst of a meteoric rise has left Corinthians leaders and the athlete’s own staff more relaxed to dialogue with the market.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

But what about the mid-year window?

There lies the risk of Corinthians losing João Victor.

Between July and August, the strongest period of negotiations in Europe takes place.

After an outstanding performance in the 2021 Brasileirão, if João Victor maintains his high level in the first half of 2022, Corinthians believes that he will hardly receive an important proposal for the player.

The club’s idea is not to lose any starter in the middle of the Copa Libertadores da América, Corinthians’ main objective for the year, but there is already a plan being made due to the recognition that João Victor’s situation could change drastically in the summer window of Europe.

It also weighs the fact that Corinthians will need a big sale to keep the accounts balanced, and also to be able to avoid a massive loss of its main stars at the end of 2022.

contract and goal

João Victor’s contract with Corinthians runs until December 2023. Timão holds 55% of the player’s economic rights. The remaining 45% are linked to Coimbra, a team from Minas Gerais that is managed by Banco BMG, which sponsors the Parque São Jorge club.

João Victor spoke about his plans to receive the award Round Table Trophy, gives Gazette TV, this Sunday.

“I have to, first, focus on Corinthians and win titles, which is my goal, but I really want to play in Europe, in a big club, play for the Champions League. But I don’t want to leave for leaving. I want to leave here having my story, having conquered my space and, then yes, thinking abroad”.

“Libertadores is the dream, not just mine, but that of any player in Brazil. I really want to play this Libertadores for Corinthians and, God willing, be champion, to crown the work we’ve been doing.”

Leave your comment