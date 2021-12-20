Corinthians could be champion at the Paulista U-17 after eight years

Corinthians faces Palmeiras this Monday, at 10 am, at Allianz Parque, for the second game of the Paulista U-17 final. If they reverse their rival’s advantage in the first leg, Timão can return to being champion in the state category after eight years.

In principle, the team commanded by Gustavo Almeida was at a disadvantage in the decisive phase. Last Thursday, the Parque São Jorge team lost 3-1 at Fazendinha. The only goal in Alvinegro was scored by Felipe Augusto. So, for the Corinthians to win the title, they need at least two goals difference to take the decision to penalties.

It is worth remembering that the last time the club from the East Zone lifted the São Paulo U-17 Cup was in 2013. On that occasion, Timãozinho beat Santos in the final with names like left-back Guilherme Arana, defensive midfielder Maycon and forward Malcolm.

Participation in this year’s decision will be only the second in Corinthians’ history in this category’s competition. Palmeiras, on the other hand, reached the final in the last three editions. In two of them he got the vice-championship, and in another he was champion.

In the first phases of Paulistão U-17 2021, the club from Alvinegro had 13 wins and three draws. Then, in the quarter-finals, he dispatched Desportivo Brasil 5-0 on the aggregate scoreboard. Finally, they eliminated São Paulo in the semifinals with a 1-0 victory in the first leg and a 1-1 draw in the return.

