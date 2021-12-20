Corinthians defines profile to seek center forward in the market; check out

Corinthians is committed to hiring a center forward for its squad and starting the 2022 season with that name integrated. For this, Cifut (the club’s analysis department) continues to seek alternatives for the position with a well-defined profile by the Corinthians board. Still with Cavani as “plan A”, the goal is to have a range of options to work with.

According to LANCE!, the idea of ​​the directors of Timão is to make a contract with the same characteristics as Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, that is, important players who arrived at the club without transfer costs, only with payment of gloves and wages.

Although Grupo Taunsa, Corinthians’ new partner, promises to help the club in strengthening the squad, the conversations do not provide for assistance in the payment of economic rights for players. And it is not even in the interest of the board to assume a possible debt or further burden the cash with an operation of this type. Therefore, the focus is to invest in athletes who are free in the market.

With Cavani the situation is no different. The negotiations take place with the condition that the Uruguayan get his termination with Manchester United. The same will happen in the case of other names that arouse interest and are linked to a club. The intention is for Grupo Taunsa to collaborate with the amount of salary (and gloves) that exceeds the club’s ceiling, which is R$1 million at the moment.

But it is not only the financial/contractual aspect that is taken into account in this “mining” of Corinthians by the center forward. The club would like to have a 9 shirt that has already been shot in football and is a name with an impact, that catches the shirt, takes ownership and is undisputed. Those involved in the search know that it is a difficult piece to find these days.

For this reason, the club’s intelligence department, Cifut, is engaged in this search, alongside members of the football board and the technical committee. Several names, Brazilian or not, are being analyzed to increase the range of options and avoid evaluation errors, even if Cavani is discarded, which is already treated as “probable” internally.

The intention of the managers and Sylvinho is that this player can already be integrated into the group on January 10th, when the pre-season will begin. There is no rush for hiring, as the main focus, the Libertadores group stage, will only start in April. However, the wish is that the center forward is adapted and integrated into the team’s playing style.