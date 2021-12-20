Corinthians forwards loan renewal of Matheus Alexandre to Coritiba

Matheus Alexandre’s stay on loan from Corinthians to Coritiba is underway. THE my helm found that the player must remain in the Paraná team until the end of 2022.

This season, the right-back played Serie B for Coritiba and has a loan valid until the end of 2021. The team from Paraná was one of those that won access to Serie A for 2022, as well as Avaí, Goiás and Botafogo.

Matheus Alexandre arrived at Timão in 2019, coming from Ponte Preta, but he was never able to establish himself at the club. The player was loaned several times: first, to Ponte Preta itself and, later, to Inter de Limeira before being directed to Coritiba.

In 2021, Matheus Alexandre played three games for Coritiba. In all, 73 minutes were played by the Paraná team. It is worth remembering that Matheus Alexandre’s relationship with Corinthians is valid until December 2023. The player has not yet played for Timão.

The full-back is not in the board’s plans for 2022, as Sylvinho has options considered satisfactory for the position for next season. In addition to the absolute titleholder Fagner, the coach now has João Pedro and has already used Du Queiroz improvised in the role.

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

See more at: Loaned players, Matheus Alexandre and Mercado da Bola.